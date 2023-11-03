 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Staying On Schedule

The Big Ten conference schedule was released, tomorrow is a huge game against USC, and we’re a few days away from the start of basketball season

By Max Vrooman
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 28 USC at Washington Photo by Michael Workman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football Dots

Basketball Dots

  • The regular season starts for both the Husky men and women at home on Monday night. It’s a doubleheader on Montlake with the women taking on Sacramento State at 5:30p and the men hosting Bellarmine at 8:30p.
  • Today is decision day for four-star Minnesota guard Casmir Chavis who has the Huskies in his final four schools...

Washington Athletics Dots

  • Hopefully a sign of things to come this weekend for UW against USC

Retro Dot

