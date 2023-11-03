Friday Dots: Staying On Schedule

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel writes about Washington’s recent fumble problems, both giving up too many and not forcing enough.
- He also provides his keys to the game against USC tomorrow and makes a prediction.
- Dawgman also makes their predictions for the game on Saturday.
- Bill Connelly provides his in-depth preview of this weekend’s games including the expected shootout between the Huskies and Trojans.
- Jon Wilner talks through the decision making process for the networks in deciding what window to place the UW-Utah game next week (will be announced on Sunday)
- The Big Ten released their conference football schedule for 2024 to show the complete order of games the Huskies will have next season (almost since there’s still one non-conference slot still open)
- Christian Caple provides 11 thoughts on the schedule release.
The #B1G Announces 2024 #B1GFootball Conference Schedule Powered by @ifs
➕https://t.co/ZuodwkbKbm pic.twitter.com/0Xl3BfYsqF
The Pathway to Success
Basketball Dots
- The regular season starts for both the Husky men and women at home on Monday night. It’s a doubleheader on Montlake with the women taking on Sacramento State at 5:30p and the men hosting Bellarmine at 8:30p.
- Today is decision day for four-star Minnesota guard Casmir Chavis who has the Huskies in his final four schools...
Closer and closer...
️
Washington Athletics Dots
Luke Houser, 1st Team
Nathan Green, 1st Team
Evan Jenkins, 2nd Team
⭐️ Luke Houser, 1st Team
⭐️ Nathan Green, 1st Team
⭐️ Evan Jenkins, 2nd Team
https://t.co/aM0RFV09zp#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/oijuYrfm9f
Sophie O'Sullivan, 1st Team
Chloe Foerster, 1st Team
Julia David-Smith, 2nd Team
India Weir, 2nd Team
⭐️ Sophie O'Sullivan, 1st Team
⭐️ Chloe Foerster, 1st Team
⭐️ Julia David-Smith, 2nd Team
⭐️ India Weir, 2nd Team
https://t.co/aM0RFV09zp#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/FeVa10tfki
Congrats to our incredible Director, Maurica Powell, on winning the final Pac-12 XC Coach of the Year award!
Congrats to our incredible Director, Maurica Powell, on winning the final Pac-12 XC Coach of the Year award!
https://t.co/aM0RFV09zp#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/qE3TGH0ksE
- Hopefully a sign of things to come this weekend for UW against USC
Game one? Game won.
