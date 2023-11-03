Woof: Washington Adds Four-Star Minnesota Guard

Washington picked up their first commitment in the class of 2024 today when Minnesota combo guard Casmir “Cash” Chavis pledged for the Huskies.

NEWS: 2024 four-star PG Casmir “Cash” Chavis tells me he’s committed to Washington.



The 6’2 Chavis out of Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed as a four-star recruit and the #108 ranked player in the class of 2024 right now. He had one of the more interesting final group of schools in recent memory as the Midwest native looked like he wanted to represent all four corners of the country: Washington, Arizona State, Georgia, and West Virginia. Of course, the Huskies will be in the Big Ten beginning with his freshman season which means road games more frequently in his neck of the woods.

Despite being slightly undersized as a 2 guard, Chavis plays taller than his listed 6’2 height with plus athleticism that allows him to finish above the rim. He shows definite potential as a man-to-man defender with the ability to stick with and shut down opposing point guards. He seems to be very similar in body type and mentality to current Husky Koren Johnson and it will be interesting to see how they potentially fare as teammates in 2024-25.

Chavis becomes the first recruit for Washington in the class of 2024. The Huskies are projected to lose the following players to eligibility after this season: Keion Brooks Jr., Sahvir Wheeler, Paul Mulcahy, Moses Wood, and Anthony Holland. There is also the chance that Braxton Meah decides to turn pro. Washington will again look to fortify the team in the portal but there is definitely room to add via the high school class as well.

Washington is in the final two for former O’Dea PF Miles Goodman (he transferred to a California prep school for his senior year) and Goodman announces on Monday. It sounds though like the Huskies will not be the pick as of right now. The Dawgs have also stayed active trying to recruit local five-star Zoom Diallo who is arguably the top PG in the country for the class of 2024. He originally stated he wanted to make a commitment by his birthday (which was yesterday) but that time has come and gone so it’s anyone’s guess when a pick comes. Arizona and Gonzaga are also neck and neck with Washington for his services.

The elephant in the room with this commitment is the job status of Mike Hopkins. He clearly enters this season on the hot seat and that was before Washington got a new AD who has no ties to Hopkins. If the Huskies did decide to make a change we’d have to see if Chavis remained sold on the University of Washington.

Below is what the roster for 2024-25 would look like as of this second if everyone with eligibility returned. No matter how this season goes that seems unlikely given we live in the transfer portal era.

Guards: Koren Johnson (3rd year), Nate Calmese (3rd year), Casmir Chavis (1st year)

Forwards: Christian King (2nd year), Samuel Ariyibi (4th year)

Centers: Braxton Meah (4th year), Franck Kepnang (4th year), Wilhelm Breidenbach (3rd year)