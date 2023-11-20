 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Dots: Dawgs outlast #11 Beavers in rainy Corvallis

Wet, sloppy game ends in 22-20 win for undefeated Huskies

By CollinOM
NCAA Football: Washington at Oregon State
Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) runs into the end zone for a touchdown
Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.

“A change in the weather is known to be extreme
But what’s the sense of changing horses in midstream?”
- Bob Dylan, ‘You’re a Big Girl Now’

This Husky football team just keeps beating whoever you put in front of them, regardless of the opponents strengths and style, regardless of the weather, regardless of home or away... It may not always look pretty (Saturday’s game often didn’t), but UW is 11-0 and staring down an accomplishment that has never happened in the Pac-12 era: a Pac-12 team going undefeated through conference play (let alone the entire regular season). Of course, the Apple Cup stands in the way of all that — an Apple Cup rivalry that has had new life bestowed.

The Dawgs beat the Beavers doing the same things they’ve done all season:

> squandering opportunities to build a solid lead
> too many penalties
> missing tackles* (true, Damien Martinez is 100% Beast)
> defense not passing the “eye test”
> defense passing the “Get Stops When it Matters” test
> crucial, Heisman-level throws and catches from Michael Penix Jr and Rome Odunze
> Jack Westover to the rescue
> underappreciated running game with Dillon Johnson
> yet another W at 00:00 — the 18th in a row
> winning on the road
> beating ranked opponents
> beating ranked opponents on the road
> new! - beating ranked opponents on the road as an underdog
> not losing so far this season, not once, nope
> FINDING WAYS TO WIN GAMES

It’s been a winning formula, so why change now? Why expect it to change? Don’t stop, don’t slow down...

Jabbar Muhammad was a bonafide star with 2 interceptions, 4 passes broken up, and a fumble recovery, and Carson Bruener played like a stud linebacker (something I haven’t seen since the 2019 version of Eddie Ulofoshio) and led the team with 14 tackles. In six games since the Bye week (against four ranked opponents) the Husky defense has given up a meager 17 4th-quarter points.

  • Huskies keep winning and doubters keep saying “Well, actually...” SMH
  • And let’s not forget about the offense: UW had 7 TFLs and 1 sack. Beavers had just 2 and 0. And would you be surprised to learn Dillon Johnson had a better rushing avg. then Damien Martinez? To the tune of 5.6 to 4.7? I was. (DJ 16 carries vs. Martinez’s 26) Sure, that long run helped..
  • Keep this man at all costs:

Go Dawgs!!

