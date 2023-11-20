Monday Dots: Dawgs outlast #11 Beavers in rainy Corvallis

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.

“A change in the weather is known to be extreme

But what’s the sense of changing horses in midstream?”

- Bob Dylan, ‘You’re a Big Girl Now’

This Husky football team just keeps beating whoever you put in front of them, regardless of the opponents strengths and style, regardless of the weather, regardless of home or away... It may not always look pretty (Saturday’s game often didn’t), but UW is 11-0 and staring down an accomplishment that has never happened in the Pac-12 era: a Pac-12 team going undefeated through conference play (let alone the entire regular season). Of course, the Apple Cup stands in the way of all that — an Apple Cup rivalry that has had new life bestowed.

The Dawgs beat the Beavers doing the same things they’ve done all season:

> squandering opportunities to build a solid lead

> too many penalties

> missing tackles* (true, Damien Martinez is 100% Beast)

> defense not passing the “eye test”

> defense passing the “Get Stops When it Matters” test

> crucial, Heisman-level throws and catches from Michael Penix Jr and Rome Odunze

> Jack Westover to the rescue

> underappreciated running game with Dillon Johnson

> yet another W at 00:00 — the 18th in a row

> winning on the road

> beating ranked opponents

> beating ranked opponents on the road

> new! - beating ranked opponents on the road as an underdog

> not losing so far this season, not once, nope

> FINDING WAYS TO WIN GAMES

It’s been a winning formula, so why change now? Why expect it to change? Don’t stop, don’t slow down...

Jabbar Muhammad was a bonafide star with 2 interceptions, 4 passes broken up, and a fumble recovery, and Carson Bruener played like a stud linebacker (something I haven’t seen since the 2019 version of Eddie Ulofoshio) and led the team with 14 tackles. In six games since the Bye week (against four ranked opponents) the Husky defense has given up a meager 17 4th-quarter points.

Huskies keep winning and doubters keep saying “Well, actually...” SMH

And let’s not forget about the offense: UW had 7 TFLs and 1 sack. Beavers had just 2 and 0. And would you be surprised to learn Dillon Johnson had a better rushing avg. then Damien Martinez? To the tune of 5.6 to 4.7? I was. (DJ 16 carries vs. Martinez’s 26) Sure, that long run helped..

Oregon State entered yesterday's game with 36 sacks, fifth in the nation. That included 19 sacks in OSU's previous four games.



The Beavers finished with two tackles for loss and zero sacks on Saturday.



UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr.: “I came out clean, other than the water.” — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) November 19, 2023

A few notes on Kalen DeBoer:



— Now has Washington on an 18-game winning streak going back to last year.

— Is 8-0 the last two seasons vs. ranked opponents.

— Is one of just two Power Five coaches undefeated vs. ranked opponents the last two years. The only other: Kirby Smart. pic.twitter.com/gqm9ZgGxXb — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 19, 2023

ESPN Strength of Record:



1. Washington

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. Florida State

5. Georgia

9. Oregon

22. Utah

23. Arizona

30. Oregon State

35. UNLV

37. USC

39. UCLA

60. Cal

71. WSU

75. Colorado

88. Stanford

90. ASU — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) November 19, 2023

Keep this man at all costs:

Appreciate you making my daughters night @CoachShephard I asked her favorite part of the night and this was it. Sorry she threw you one across the middle and almost got you lit up pic.twitter.com/9wxbOQVnNg — Michael Braunstein (@mbraunstein14) November 20, 2023

There was no comeback Saturday afternoon as @UWVolleyball fell in three sets at Colorado | via @andrew_soozay https://t.co/IC5c1tZbJe — The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) November 20, 2023

Huskies Fight To Eighth At Nationals, Best Since 2011



Recap: https://t.co/Wnn7xwyXRj#GoHuskies // #NCAAXC pic.twitter.com/CyRyCXGrRB — Washington Track & Field and Cross Country (@UWTrack) November 18, 2023

Season sweep. Dubs up. pic.twitter.com/BSR2KRjGR2 — Washington Men’s Ice Hockey (@uw_icehockey) November 19, 2023

Go Dawgs!!