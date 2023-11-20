Pro Dawgs Report: Week 11

It is now week 11 of the NFL Season, and there was a lot of action from your Pro Dawgs this week. Let’s start in Baltimore!

The Bengals headed to Baltimore for a Thursday Night tilt with the Ravens. After quarterback Joe Burrow threw a touchdown to tailback Joe Mixon in the second quarter, he went to the sideline in obvious pain. Cameras on the sideline showed him trying to throw, but he was wincing, and it looked as though he couldn’t grip the football properly. Enter Jake Browning, the former UW standout, who has turned into a sort of journeyman at the pro level, only throwing 1 career pass in 4 seasons before Thursday. Considering the circumstances, Browning did okay, posting a final line of 8/14 for 68 yards and a score, plus 4 rushing attempts for 40 yards. With the news that Burrow is out for the remainder of the year, we’ll see Browning as the QB1 for the Bengals for the rest of the season, and I frankly hope he steps up and does well. Drew Sample had 2 catches for 13 yards, as the Bengals fell to the Ravens 34-20.

Onto the Sunday morning games! Let’s go first to Miami where the Las Vegas Raiders took on the Dolphins. Marcus Peters had 6 tackles, 4 solo, for the Raiders defense, while Salvon Ahmed had 3 carries for 6 yards for the Dolphins. His highlight came on a screen pass which he took 11 yards for a touchdown, to add to a line of 3 catches for 25 yards. The Dolphins emerged victorious 20-13.

The Bears took on the Lions at Ford Field, in a critical game for Detroit. Despite 3 interceptions, Kyler Gordon and the Bears defense ultimately couldn’t overcome Jared Goff’s Lions. For his part, Gordon recorded 7 tackles, 5 solo, as the Bears fell 31-26. Moving to Jacksonville, the Jags took on the Titans in a divisional clash. Elijah Molden had 5 tackles, 3 solo, for the Titans as the Jags rolled, 34-14. The Cardinals, in need of a victory, traveled to Houston to face the Texans. Budda Baker recorded 4 tackles, 3 solo, and Ezekiel Turner recorded no stats as Arizona came up short, losing 21-16.

The Three Dawg Night defensive front faced their toughest test of the campaign so far, as they took on Kyle Shanahan's 49ers. Despite a great performance from an ill Vita Vea (4 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack) the Niners were simply too much for the Bucs. Cade Otton recorded 4 catches for 49 yards. Greg Gaines recorded 2 tackles, 1 solo, and Joe-Tryon Shoyinka recorded no stats as the Bucs fell 27-14. To Buffalo now, as the Bills took on the Jets. Taylor Rapp recorded 3 tackles, 1 solo as the Bills beat the Jets 32-6. That win is secondary to Rapp’s health, as he suffered a neck injury, requiring him to be placed on a stretcher and leave the field in an ambulance. Coach Sean McDermott said that Rapp is now back at home, according to ESPN, so that is very encouraging. Still, any time there’s an injury like that, it’s more than a little scary.

The Seahawks and Rams met in Inglewood, in a close divisional battle. Puka Nacua had 5 catches for 70 yards and a touchdown, and Will Dissly had 1 catch for 9 yards as the Rams hung on for a close 17-16 win, sealed by a missed Seattle field goal.

The Vikings took on the Broncos in Denver on Sunday Night Football. Byron Murphy recorded 2 tackles, 1 solo as Minnesota just barely lost to the Broncos 21-20.

The Eagles take on the Chiefs and Trent McDuffie on Monday Night. A rematch of Super Bowl 57, we shall see if the Eagles can take revenge on Kansas City.