BREAKING: Apple Cup To Continue Through 2028

The Apple Cup, played since 1900, will continue for another five years, as reported by both schools’ athletic departments this morning:

THE RIVALRY CONTINUES!



The storied Apple Cup has been renewed through at least 2028 #GoHuskies x @UW_Football — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) November 19, 2023

As per the embedded article, the matchup in 2024 will be at Lumen Field in Seattle on September 14th, followed by a home-and-home series in subsequent years, starting with a game in Pullman in 2025. Though this has been in the offing for a few months now, with conference shuffling leaving the game’s fate up in the air, it now seems to have been settled beyond this year. UW AD Troy Dannen stated, “While the landscape of intercollegiate athletics continues to change...the Apple Cup remains an indelible part of our universities’ identities, and we are thrilled to find a framework to continue the more than a century tradition of football between the schools”.

We will have more on this as the story develops.