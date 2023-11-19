Recruiting Roundup: Several Husky Commits Helping Their Teams In Post-Season Play

Happy Sunday Husky fans. Hopefully everyone is enjoying the magical ride that we have been on this season (though it’s had it’s stressful moments for us all). With the early signing period less than a month away we should start to see some movement in recruiting over the next couple of weeks. In the meantime some Husky commits have helped lead their teams in their playoffs run:

4 star defensive end Noah Carter from Centennial HS, AZ helped lead his team to a win in their first playoff game. Carter, who is versatile enough to play on both sides of the ball, had a sack and punt return touchdown in the game. So far this season Carter has accounted for 600 yards receiving, to go along with 10 sacks. Rated as the 95th best player in the country by 247sports, Carter has been having an excellent season and Husky fans should be excited to see him in P&G.

Noah Carter Punt Return Touchdown!!@3noahcarter takes the Return 35 yards for the TD!

In a game that has had no offensive plays over 20 yards for either team, Carter puts some ENERGY back into this stadium!



3 star defensive lineman Keona Wilhite from Salpointe Catholic HS, AZ has been a steady force for his team this season. So far this season he has accumulated 45 tackles and 7 sacks in helping his team into the semi-finals of the 6A bracket. Salpointe Catholic will now head to the semi-finals and will play Brophy Prep HS, AZ.

3 star wideout Jason Robinson from San Juan Hills, CA saw his team drop their final game (CIF-SS Finals) (though he did account for 75 yards on 4 catches. So far this season Robinson has had 824 yards receiving on 64 receptions and 9 touchdowns (pretty impressive for his first year on San Juan Hills). Robinson is scheduled to graduate early and enroll at UW in January.

4 star safety Peyton Waters from Birmingham HS, CA saw his team move past Carson and and head to the L.A. City-CIF finals. Waters had a KO return for a touchdown to start the game. So far this season Waters has over 800 yards receiving on offense and 2 picks along with 40 tackles on defense. Waters is another player that can play on both sides of the ball, but is likely headed to safety when he arrives to Montlake. Here is a good article on Waters in the LA Times:

That is all for now and over the next couple of weeks we should see some movement in the class (commits being added). As always follow me @asieverkropp.