The W at Washington: Anthem of a Dying Conference

The conference of champions — Holy smokes, how good is the Pac-12 at basketball this year (on the women’s side)? Before #4 Utah dropped their game against #21 Baylor 84-77, the conference was the only undefeated Division I conference left. The only other game lost was Arizona St yesterday, 16 November 2023, the same team rated at the bottom of the Dawg Pound rankings. These sport is smashing records and expectations just as football did in their non conference slate.
That many? — At the update of the new AP poll, the Pac-12 carried five teams in the top 10 alone. #3 UCLA led the way with #4 Utah, #5 Colorado, #6 Stanford, and #10 USC following suit. The blazing start was most notable in Colorado who defeated LSU on their banner night 92-78 and then Oklahoma St two games later — 86-75.
Washington’s offense is the pinnacle of the conference — One of the best indicators of offensive power is the 3PT shot. This is because nonconference games have highly varied levels of difficulty so something like PPG is tough to look at. But when you have the 3PT shot, the team can now look ahead at things like accuracy. And when doing so, it’s pretty clear Washington’s the best offense so far. Only UCLA and Utah, two top ranked teams have shot more threes — 89 and 109 respectively. Both of these numbers were attained through three games (Washington St technically shot slightly extra, but it was done in four games). Washington by the same stretch shot 76. The shooting percentages? UCLA at 41.5%, Utah 36.6% and Washington 44.7%. Per game, UCLA is making 12.3 3PTs on an average of 29.7 shots attempted. Utah is draining at a shockingly low (per attempt) of 13.3 3PTS on an average of 36.3 shots attempted. Washington? 11.3 3PTs made on 25.3 shots attempted.
Sellers into the starting line up? — After rapidly working her way up, Freshman Sayvia Sellers started her first game on Wednesday, November 15 against Pacific. She’s no the fourth leading scorer on the team, but perhaps even more startling is Ari Long (G). Another Freshman, she gets ten less minutes per game than Sellers and averages almost one extra point per game.
