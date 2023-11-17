How to Watch: Washington vs Oregon State TV, streaming, radio

Just win, baby? *Muffled screaming*

Here’s how to watch the matchup of malamutes versus (per Wikipedia) “large semi-aquatic rodents of the Northern Hemisphere,” including betting lines because that’s how the world works now. Wayne Gretzky and Jamie Foxx are personally invested in you doing this, for some reason. I will not be partaking because I make what I’m legally obligated to refer to as “simply different but neither better nor worse” decisions.

All betting lines are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rankings from the CFP committee:

#5 Washington vs #11 Oregon State

Date: Saturday, November 18th

Time: 4:30 PM

Radio: 93.3 KJR FM

TV: ABC

Streaming: https://abc.com/watch-live/

Betting line: Oregon State -1.5, O/U 62.5. Expected score Washington 30 — 32 Oregon State.

*Note from Gabey: please don’t throw away your kids’ education on gambling and if that means not gambling then maybe that would be a really great call and actually an even better call than [rest of sentence redacted by the betting site overlords].