Friday Dots: Viva Cor-Vegas

The Football Dawgs travel to Corvallis while MBB plays tonight in Vegas

By Max Vrooman
Football Dots

Some picks for this weekend’s game from national writers:

Basketball Dots

  • Washington takes on Xavier tonight at 9p on ESPN2 in their first game of a 4-team MTE this weekend. The Dawgs will face either the winner or loser of Saint Mary’s and San Diego State on Sunday depending on the result of the UW game. Check out my game preview coming out later this morning.
  • Percy Allen writes that the Huskies absolutely can’t afford to leave Las Vegas without at least a split against Xavier and Saint Mary’s/San Diego State.

Retro Dot

  • Man, internet highlights were awful 13 years go. And for those who weren’t at this game...Oregon State went for two in 2OT to try for the win and Washington got the stop to preserve a one point victory.

