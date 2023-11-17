Friday Dots: Viva Cor-Vegas

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel writes about the importance of Husky RB Dillon Johnson getting going in Saturday’s game against an OSU team that has struggled against the run and with rain in the forecast.
- He also has keys for Washington and makes his pick for Saturday’s game.
- Christian Caple wrote about Kalen DeBoer’s ability to learn from his losses, even if there haven’t been very many in his career so far.
- Bill Connelly has his extensive game previews for the big games of the weekend including highlighting what is almost certainly the biggest UW/OSU game of all-time.
- Husky OL commit Paki Finau talks about his first trip to Seattle for a UW Gameday and that he is still rock solid on his pledge to the Huskies.
- Former Washington star QB Jake Browning got his first career substantial NFL action when starter Joe Burrow injured his wrist partway through the 2nd quarter. It was a rough way to start coming in midgame versus Baltimore, one of the best defenses in the league. Browning finished 8/17 for 68 yards and a TD plus 4 scrambles for 40 yards (and 3 sacks).
Jake Browning to Ja’Marr Chase Passing TD (1/6)— NFL TD Videos (@NFLTDVideos2023) November 17, 2023
pic.twitter.com/XaJpGCtYML
QB1 taking care of the big guys up front @AlaskaAir vouchers from @TheMikePenix to the O-Line ️— Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 17, 2023
#USvsUS pic.twitter.com/U0whFPD6s4
Leaders in QB Pressures this season pic.twitter.com/QDOdIW9Mhs— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 16, 2023
NEW EXTRA POINTS:— Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) November 17, 2023
I filed a open records request to see what Washington fans sent their university president right after the school joined the Big Ten.
Here's what I learned about their reaction, and the behind-the-scenes process:https://t.co/iHgr2qZAkr
Some picks for this weekend’s game from national writers:
- Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports- Under
- Stewart Mandel, The Athletic- Oregon State 34, UW 28
- ESPN Roundtable- 3 for UW, 1 for Oregon State
Basketball Dots
- Washington takes on Xavier tonight at 9p on ESPN2 in their first game of a 4-team MTE this weekend. The Dawgs will face either the winner or loser of Saint Mary’s and San Diego State on Sunday depending on the result of the UW game. Check out my game preview coming out later this morning.
- Percy Allen writes that the Huskies absolutely can’t afford to leave Las Vegas without at least a split against Xavier and Saint Mary’s/San Diego State.
Through 3 games @KeionB_12 is averaging 24.3ppg, 8.0rpg and shooting 59% #TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/nlEL3aGsso— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) November 16, 2023
Retro Dot
- Man, internet highlights were awful 13 years go. And for those who weren’t at this game...Oregon State went for two in 2OT to try for the win and Washington got the stop to preserve a one point victory.
Loading comments...