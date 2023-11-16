Thursday Dots: Right Place, Wrong Time to Celebrate

I been on the right trip
- On this week’s All We Hear Is Purple, Coach B, Mark Schafer, and I discussed Alphonzo Tuputala’s “Pick-2” against Utah (a Pick-2 because he dropped it at the 2 and the ensuing safety earned 2 points rather than 6). We compared it to Desean Jackson’s premature celebration, Don Bebee tracking down Leon Lett, and Jim Marshall running a fumble back in the wrong direction. Mike Vorel has more on Tuputala’s blunder, describing it as a teachable moment. We can look back and laugh now that Tuli Letuligasenoa stuffed Utah for a safety and the Dawgs prevailed, but it hurts to imagine how I’d remember that play if the Huskies lost the game.
- Speaking of All We Hear is Purple, our latest episode is available here!
- More good news from Montlake. Tina Langley has the Husky Women’s Basketball team on a steep upward trajectory. The Huskies jumped out to a huge early lead to beat Pacific at Hec Ed on Wednesday. The win is the third in a row to start the season for the Dawgs.
- Once again, Christian Caple offers the heavy caveat that the in-season CFP rankings have no tangible impact on anything, yet expresses understandable confusion over the lack of movement for UW after another quality win. The Huskies beat a very dangerous Utah team while Florida State struggled with middling Miami, yet the Dawgs did not make up ground on the Noles.
- Ryan Grubb spoke to the media on Wednesday and Dawgman has a summary of his comments. Grubb offered some thoughts on how the Dawgs can be more efficient against Oregon State than they were against a similarly stout Utah defense. The highlight of the press conference was his description of the ineligible receiver penalty: “we just needed the refs to execute.”
- Huskies Women’s Cross Country is ranked #10 in the country and will head to Virginia for the National Championships this weekend. Sophie O’Sullivan has led the team to numerous victories through the year and they will have a chance to test themselves against the best of the best on Saturday evening in Charlottesville.
So cool to revisit this now 3 days before trying to get to 11-0 on the road vs #11.— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) November 16, 2023
“No one will know the truth about what is happening here until we show them.” https://t.co/0K44pSbThA
A highlight play at the end of the first half embodied @UW_WBB's win over Pacific Wednesday evening | via @andrew_soozay https://t.co/MN3KSquvwa— The Daily Sports (@UWDailySports) November 16, 2023
It’s kind of funny that the committee focuses on UW’s performance against Stanford and ASU and not the 2 games before that which were wins over #6 Oregon and #17 Arizona or the two games after that which were wins over 7-4 USC and #22 Utah https://t.co/cEI2o7JRHd— WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) November 16, 2023
It’s laughable the CFB world won’t be in Corvallis this weekend for Oregon St vs. Washington: pic.twitter.com/A91e2UDRbz— Max Browne (@MaxBrowne4) November 15, 2023
