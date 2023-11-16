 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Dots: Right Place, Wrong Time to Celebrate

Tuputala learns a hard lesson while Dawgs concentrate on Corvallis

By andrewberg7
/ new
NCAA Football: Boise State at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

I been on the right trip

But I must have used the wrong car

Head is in a Dots place and I wonder what it’s good for

  • On this week’s All We Hear Is Purple, Coach B, Mark Schafer, and I discussed Alphonzo Tuputala’s “Pick-2” against Utah (a Pick-2 because he dropped it at the 2 and the ensuing safety earned 2 points rather than 6). We compared it to Desean Jackson’s premature celebration, Don Bebee tracking down Leon Lett, and Jim Marshall running a fumble back in the wrong direction. Mike Vorel has more on Tuputala’s blunder, describing it as a teachable moment. We can look back and laugh now that Tuli Letuligasenoa stuffed Utah for a safety and the Dawgs prevailed, but it hurts to imagine how I’d remember that play if the Huskies lost the game.

  • Speaking of All We Hear is Purple, our latest episode is available here!

  • More good news from Montlake. Tina Langley has the Husky Women’s Basketball team on a steep upward trajectory. The Huskies jumped out to a huge early lead to beat Pacific at Hec Ed on Wednesday. The win is the third in a row to start the season for the Dawgs.

  • Once again, Christian Caple offers the heavy caveat that the in-season CFP rankings have no tangible impact on anything, yet expresses understandable confusion over the lack of movement for UW after another quality win. The Huskies beat a very dangerous Utah team while Florida State struggled with middling Miami, yet the Dawgs did not make up ground on the Noles.

  • Ryan Grubb spoke to the media on Wednesday and Dawgman has a summary of his comments. Grubb offered some thoughts on how the Dawgs can be more efficient against Oregon State than they were against a similarly stout Utah defense. The highlight of the press conference was his description of the ineligible receiver penalty: “we just needed the refs to execute.”

  • Huskies Women’s Cross Country is ranked #10 in the country and will head to Virginia for the National Championships this weekend. Sophie O’Sullivan has led the team to numerous victories through the year and they will have a chance to test themselves against the best of the best on Saturday evening in Charlottesville.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...