Wednesday Dots: Trench Dawgs

Penix and the offensive line are semi-finalists for national awards and some members of the men’s soccer team received all-conference honors

By UWdadVanc
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 11 Utah at Washington Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Most powerful is he who controls his own power. Star Wars - The Clone Wars, Season 1, Episode 10

UW’s football team has the power to to make it to the Pac-12 Championship game; they just need to win one of their two remaining games. First up is another tough opponent on the road-the Beavers of Oregon State. Will the Dawgs be the most powerful of the teams in that game?

Football Dots

  • The author of this article makes the argument that Husky fans should be the most upset with the latest CFP rankings.
  • UW’s offensive line is one of 12 semi-finalists for the Joe Moore award for the top offensive lines. UW’s opponent this weekend, Oregon State, is one of the other semi-finalists.
  • Michael Penix, Jr. is a semi-finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award (to the best QB).
  • After playing just 6 snaps against Utah, Jalen McMillan should see more action going forward. “We wanted to let him get out there and get some confidence,” Ryan Grubb said. And “He felt great after the game,” Grubb said.
  • Ryan Grubb is a nominee for the Broyles Award for best assistant coach. Tony points out a couple of former UW coaches are also on the list.
  • Dan Raley has an article about the true freshmen on the roster. In it he shows how many games each has played in so far. Two have already burned their redshirt (Tybo Rogers and Landen Hatchett). Three have played in 4 games, so one more would burn their redshirt: LB Deven Bryant, CB Leroy Bryant, and Edge Jacob Lane.

UW Athletics Dots

  • Three UW Men’s Soccer players made Pac-12 Honorable Mention.
  • Two made 2nd team.
  • And two made first team, Nate Jones and Kalani Kossa-Rienzi.
  • UW Men’s Basketball is headed to Las Vegas.

