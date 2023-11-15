Wednesday Dots: Trench Dawgs

Most powerful is he who controls his own power. Star Wars - The Clone Wars, Season 1, Episode 10
UW’s football team has the power to to make it to the Pac-12 Championship game; they just need to win one of their two remaining games. First up is another tough opponent on the road-the Beavers of Oregon State. Will the Dawgs be the most powerful of the teams in that game?
Football Dots
- The author of this article makes the argument that Husky fans should be the most upset with the latest CFP rankings.
- UW’s offensive line is one of 12 semi-finalists for the Joe Moore award for the top offensive lines. UW’s opponent this weekend, Oregon State, is one of the other semi-finalists.
Trench Dawgs … ⚡️☔️@JoeMooreAward Semi-Finalists #USvsUS x @scotthuffUW pic.twitter.com/g7noXbQSpO— Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 15, 2023
- Michael Penix, Jr. is a semi-finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award (to the best QB).
.@themikepenix named a @daveyobrien Semi-Finalist … 9️⃣ ☔️#USvsUS pic.twitter.com/3A4B6UdwGX— Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 14, 2023
- After playing just 6 snaps against Utah, Jalen McMillan should see more action going forward. “We wanted to let him get out there and get some confidence,” Ryan Grubb said. And “He felt great after the game,” Grubb said.
- Ryan Grubb is a nominee for the Broyles Award for best assistant coach. Tony points out a couple of former UW coaches are also on the list.
Ryan Grubb on the initial list. Hope he's at least a finalist this year.— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) November 14, 2023
Pete Kwiatkowski and Marques Tuiasosopo also among the 57 nominees. https://t.co/c3Be79RnJg
- Dan Raley has an article about the true freshmen on the roster. In it he shows how many games each has played in so far. Two have already burned their redshirt (Tybo Rogers and Landen Hatchett). Three have played in 4 games, so one more would burn their redshirt: LB Deven Bryant, CB Leroy Bryant, and Edge Jacob Lane.
UW Athletics Dots
- Three UW Men’s Soccer players made Pac-12 Honorable Mention.
Pac-12 honorable mention for these 3️⃣— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) November 14, 2023
☔️ Richie Aman
☔️ Khai Brisco
☔️ Bryan Iliohan#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/DCaJrGR1On
- Two made 2nd team.
Two more Dawgs earning All-Pac-12 Second Team honors!— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) November 14, 2023
☔️ Chris Meyers
☔️ Christian Soto#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/QbIyzaIVe6
- And two made first team, Nate Jones and Kalani Kossa-Rienzi.
Congratulations to our 2️⃣ Dawgs on being named First Team All-Pac-12!— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) November 14, 2023
☔️ Nate Jones
☔️ Kalani Kossa-Rienzi#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/LT70hiLcH2
- UW Men’s Basketball is headed to Las Vegas.
Heading to Vegas this weekend for ✌️#TougherTogether x #Devoted pic.twitter.com/FPirr9R8bB— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) November 15, 2023
