Tuesday Dots: Show Him The Money

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel shares notes from the weekly presser including Kalen DeBoer’s thoughts on contract talks and a potential missed call during the Utah Game.
- Christian Caple goes into more depth on DeBoer’s future and what Coach Kalen DeBoer has meant to the Washington Huskies so far.
- You can watch the full Weekly Presser here from all of the Coaches.
- The Apple Cup is set for 1 pm Kickoff on November 25th and officially Sold Out.
The #BoeingAppleCup game is SOLD OUT!— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) November 13, 2023
Fans looking to attend @UW_Football vs. WSU on Saturday, Nov. 25 are encouraged to purchase tickets through SeatGeek, the official ticket marketplace of Washington Athletics: https://t.co/ziiu8HMR8T #GoHuskies x #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/y4NUyBsfKl
- Jon Wilner posts his updated Power Rankings heading into Week 12.
Washington and Oregon are the only teams that control their own destiny with two regular-season games remaining. Here's where UW and WSU stand in @wilnerhotline's latest power rankings. https://t.co/AqeTowFMlA— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) November 13, 2023
- Maybe the Space Needle should have been made out of solid Gold. #NoLimit
Runnin’ into week 12 … ☔️ #USvsUS pic.twitter.com/ctsYWNVtH4— Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 14, 2023
- Depth Chart for the Oregon State Matchup this Saturday.
The depth charts for @UW_Football and Oregon State have been released ahead of Saturday’s game in Corvallis. @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/7eZS9ufslc— Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) November 13, 2023
- Locked on Huskies also talk about the DeBoer extension in their latest Podcast
Let's talk about a potential Kalen DeBoer contract extension! Join @LarsHanson and I on @LockedOnHuskies for all our thoughts on DeBoer's comments from his Monday presser...— Roman Tomashoff (@rtomashoff34) November 14, 2023
Audio: https://t.co/lbh48JoqMP
Video: https://t.co/oxgKCm1JV9 pic.twitter.com/TUpAvtiO4i
Washington Athletic Dots
- Coach Mike Hopkins sat down with the media Monday afternoon after the loss to Nevada and what's next.
- Washington Men’s Soccer finished up their season last week and looking to build for next year.
Thank you for your support all season long, Husky Nation! #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/oI0ZPkCFb4— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) November 13, 2023
