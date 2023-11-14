 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday Dots: Show Him The Money

Coach DeBoer answers questions on his future with the Huskies as Head Coaching jobs start to open up.

By Tom_Adamski
/ new
Oregon v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Football Dots

  • You can watch the full Weekly Presser here from all of the Coaches.

  • The Apple Cup is set for 1 pm Kickoff on November 25th and officially Sold Out.

  • Jon Wilner posts his updated Power Rankings heading into Week 12.

  • Maybe the Space Needle should have been made out of solid Gold. #NoLimit

  • Locked on Huskies also talk about the DeBoer extension in their latest Podcast

Washington Athletic Dots

  • Coach Mike Hopkins sat down with the media Monday afternoon after the loss to Nevada and what's next.
  • Washington Men’s Soccer finished up their season last week and looking to build for next year.

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...