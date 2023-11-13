Pro Dawgs Report: Week 10

It is now week 10 of the 2023 NFL Season and your pro Dawgs are making noise around the league! Let’s not waste any more time and get right into the action.

On Thursday, the Bears hosted the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. While the game was rather unremarkable, one performance stood out above the rest. Kyler Gordon was seemingly everywhere on defense for the Bears:

Kyler Gordon vs Carolina:



- 84.5 PFF Grade (best on team)

- 7 total tackles

- 6 defensive stops by himself

- Targeted 9x -- 5 completions

- Allowed 26 total recieving yards

- 1 PBU

- 60.9 nfl passer rating when targeted



It's starting to all come together in year 2. pic.twitter.com/pqzTeW1xjp — Dave (@dave_bfr) November 10, 2023

This was by far the all around best defensive performance by a pro Dawg so far this season, and so Kyler Gordon gets my MVP nod for the week!

Onto the Sunday slate! First up, an early game for the Patriots in Frankfurt against the Colts saw a 2 tackle performance (both solo) from Myles Bryant, who also chipped in a pass deflection, and an interception returned for 6 yards. However, the Patriots would fall to the Colts 10-6, as their offensive woes continue. The Tennessee Titans headed to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers, and I must issue a correctional statement. I’ve neglected to talk about Elijah Molden pretty much all year. Elijah, if you’re reading this, I’m sorry, and I’ll never leave you out of these reports again! With that out of the way, Molden was very active, recording 8 tackles, and 6 solo. On the other side, the Three Dawg Night front of Vita Vea, Greg Gaines, and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka turned in a pretty good game of their own. Vea recorded 2 tackles, 1 solo and 1 of those being a sack. Greg Gaines recorded a solo tackle and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka recorded 2 solo tackles and 1 of them for a loss. On the offensive side of the ball, Cade Otton recorded 2 receptions for 10 yards, as Tampa Bay emerged victorious 20-6.

In a wild game between the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals, Drew Sample recorded 2 catches for 12 yards, as Houston held on to beat the Bengals 30-27. In more close action, the Washington Commanders went to Seattle to take on the Seahawks. Will Dissly had 2 catches for 22 yards as the Seahawks pulled out the victory at the last second on a field goal to push the score to 29-26.

In another wild game, Minnesota took on New Orleans at home. Byron Murphy had an active day, with 3 solo tackles, and 1 of those tackles for a loss. He also contributed 3 pass breakups, but he had a simultaneous catch in the end zone, sharing the ball with receiver A.T. Perry, which was ruled a touchdown by the refs. The Vikings held on to the win, 27-19.

On Sunday Night Football, the Raiders took on the Jets in a renewal of the series that spawned the infamous “Heidi” incident. Marcus Peters was listed as questionable, but was eventually upgraded to active. He did not record any stats despite being out there In coverage for the Raiders. The Raiders emerged victorious 16-12.

On Monday Night, Taylor Rapp and the Bills will take on the Broncos in Buffalo. We’ll see if the Bills can improve their fortunes against the mediocre Broncos.