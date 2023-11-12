Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At Which Recruits Made Their Way To Campus This Weekend

Happy Sunday Husky fans. Hopefully you all enjoyed the game yesterday and another win (10-0 feels pretty good). This weekend the coaches brought in a couple 2024 recruits as well as a bevvy of 2025 recruits. Here is a look at some of the more notable prospects who made their way to campus.

In the 2024 class the headliner was 4 star running back Jason Brown from O’Dea HS, WA (who made his way to campus for an unofficial visit). Rated as the 13th best running back in the country by 247sports, Brown has seen his recruitment pick up from UW (after a stellar senior year). The Huskies don’t have a running back in the 2024 class, and with the graduation of of Richard Newton as well as some expected attrition (i.e. Dillon Johnson to the NFL is a possibility), the Husky coaches are looking at adding another running back via the HS ranks or the transfer portal. Listed at around 5’10” and 200 pounds, Brown is a dynamic back that has shown the ability to be a home run back. Brown will likely make his commitment in the next couple of weeks and it looks like his recruitment is coming down to a UO and UW battle.

In the 2025 class the headliner on campus was probably 4 star cornerback Daryus Dixson from Mater Dei HS, CA. Rated as the 5th best cornerback in the country by 247sports, Dixson is one of the top players in CA in the 2025 class (and getting him on campus for an unofficial visit is huge). Listed at 6’1” and around 180 pounds, Dixson has the frame to be an elite cover corner in college (and the NFL). The Huskies are battling Oregon, USC, Notre Dame, and Texas to try and land Dixson (who won’t likely make his commitment until sometime next year).

4 star running back Karson Cox from Oak Hills HS, CA (same high school as current Husky commit Paki Finau), made his way up to campus to check out the Huskies win with Finau. Rated as the 26th best running back in the 2025 class, Cox is an elite running back who accumulated over 1300 yards on the ground, on 128 carries and 19 touchdowns. The Huskies are one of the early favorites for Cox, who also considering Oregon, and Oregon State.

4 star tight end Kaleb Edwards from Oak Ridge HS, CA also made his way up to campus this weekend after being offered by UW earlier this year. Rated as the 3rd best tight end in the 2025 class by 247sports, Edwards already holds offers from Michigan, Oregon, Miami, and Nebraska. The Huskies are an early favorite for Edwards and they will likely be a factor in his recruitment until he makes his decision.

4 star 2025 offensive tackle Andrew Babalola from Blue Valley NW HS, KS is another top 100 2025 prospect who made his way to campus. Rated as the 85th best player and 7th best tackle in the 2025 class, Babalola holds offers from major programs such as Oklahoma, Miami, Michigan. It’s interesting to see a prospect from KS make his way to WA for an unofficial visit (meaning there is some major interest in UW on his part). Listed at 6’6” and around 275 pounds he has the frame to be an offensive tackle and it will be very interesting to see if UW can lure him to Montlake.

There were lots of other prospects at the game but these are the most noteworthy that I wanted to share with you guys.