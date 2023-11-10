How to Watch: Washington and Utah TV, streaming, radio

And the gauntlet continues with the anti-USC.
Here’s how to watch the matchup of malamutes versus just Utes, no malam-, including betting lines because that’s how the world works now. Wayne Gretzky and Jamie Foxx are personally invested in you doing this, for some reason. I will not be partaking because I make what I’m legally obligated to refer to as “simply different but neither better nor worse” decisions.
Rankings from the CFP committee:
#5 Washington vs #18 Utah
Date: Saturday, November 11th
Time: 12:30 PM
Radio: 93.3 KJR FM
Also regarding radio, this is some helpful information from the man himself:
Hearing of issues with the Varsity App.— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) November 10, 2023
PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD you can listen the following ways tomorrow:
- Online: https://t.co/kcwCmxVhId
- UW app: https://t.co/O3VG47rUVE
- iHeartRadio app (within 75 miles of Seattle)
- @933KJR & affiliates
- SiriusXM Ch. 83 (& XM app)
TV: Fox
Streaming: https://www.foxsports.com/live
Betting line: Washington -7.5, O/U 49.5. Expected score Washington 28 — 21 Utah.
*Note from Gabey: please don’t throw away your kids’ education on gambling and if that means not gambling then maybe that would be a really great call and actually an even better call than [rest of sentence redacted by the betting site overlords].
