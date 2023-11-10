History is Made: Washington WB Rolls NC Central 113-39

A basketball team in the Pacific Northwest just scored 113 points and no, it isn't the Portland Trailblazers.

Washington hosted North Carolina Central on Thursday, November 9 in a game that was never close after the first couple minutes. After feeling out their opponent for a quarter, UW outscored them 90-25 for the remainder of the game.

Three Huskies: Lauren Schwartz (Se. F), Elle Ladine (So. G), and true Freshman Sayvia Sellers (G) managed to crack double digit scoring heading into halftime with the team up 57-21. Perhaps even more startling is that the Washington Huskies have set a new record for largest point differential in a single game at 74. They fell just short after failing to beat the all-time points record at Montlake - which was 114.

The last time the team scored 100 points was in the post season directly following the Final Four year with Kelsey Plum at the forefront of 108 points.

Continuing up the ladder of achievements, the box score shows that every Husky has now scored for two consecutive games while the team hit a stunning 12/27 from three-point land. True Freshmen Ari Long and Sayvia Sellers, both guards, were the team's leading scorers coming off the bench each and putting up 18 points. Sellers did going 6-9 in 27 minutes, however Ari Long did it in a little over half the time clocking in just under 17 total minutes. The only starter to not beat Ari Long by playing time was Jayda Noble (J. G) who finished with 13 minutes and two points.

Through two games Ladine leads the team in PPG at 18.5 and Sellers leads with 5 assists. Langley appears to be utilizing Sellers off the bench in a wise and efficient fashion as she leads the team in playing time as well with 22.5 minutes a game.

UW will play their next game against the Pacific Tigers next Wednesday at 7PM and while it isn't on TV, local listeners can tune in on 1090 KPTR-AM.