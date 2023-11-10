Friday Dots: 2-0 x2

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel profiles senior TE Devin Culp who has made several clutch catches for Washington despite being maligned for drops earlier in his career.
- He also has his keys for the game against Utah tomorrow and a score prediction.
- Christian Caple at OnMontlake talks with Dillon Johnson about the work that went into his career game against USC which includes embracing acupuncture.
- Caple also makes his picks for the Pac-12 slate including the Washington game.
- The 247 Sports network talks about several 2025 unofficial visitors who will be on hand for the Utah game tomorrow including: Hawaii QB Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele, RB Karson Cox, and TE Vander Ploog.
74-yard pick six for Keona Wilhite. Salpointe leads 28-0 pic.twitter.com/wo0s5MO3h1— High School Sports (@HSTucson) November 10, 2023
Big thanks to @UWonSBN for reaching out to do a question swap ahead of this week’s big Pac-12 matchup between @Utah_Football and @UW_Football.— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 9, 2023
Mark Shafer gives some insight into the No. 5 Huskies here:https://t.co/RY1rX721SE
You're going to want to be in your seats early on Saturday— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) November 9, 2023
F-35s out of Hill Air Force Base will fly over Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium following the National Anthem! Gates open at 10:30 AM. #GoHuskies x @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/BK0maJObXe
Just got a FOIA back for 300 pages of emails re: what fans (and others) were saying to senior University of Washington officials as they contemplated joining the Big Ten.— Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) November 9, 2023
Too bad this attachment was redacted. I'm very curious what it looks like pic.twitter.com/l87nIK06Pb
Basketball Dots
- Jon Wilner had the Huskies 8th in his first Pac-12 MBB Power Rankings since the season started. This published before UW’s game last night.
- The MBB team never was able to pull away from Northern Kentucky but never really was in danger of losing in a 75-67 win. Keion Brooks Jr. finished with a career high 32 points helped by Sahvir Wheeler’s Husky debut of 18 points and 7 assists (including 3 alley-oop dunks for Brooks).
No, these are not replays#TougherTogether pic.twitter.com/7mgkCBvk3r— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) November 10, 2023
- The WBB team continued their torrid start as they obliterated North Carolina Central by a 113-39 score, the 2nd largest margin of victory in program history.
#Becoming x #DawgFight pic.twitter.com/BMSpGGIzQC— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) November 10, 2023
Husky Athletics Dots
Huskies and Beavers battle to a draw. pic.twitter.com/oEf7FqhxNa— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) November 10, 2023
Beach Volleyball Set to Join @MPSFSports in 2024-25— Washington Beach Volleyball (@UW_BeachVB) November 9, 2023
https://t.co/eHmL35NgSI#PointHuskies | #GoHuskies | #GrittyByNature
