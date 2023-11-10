 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday Dots: 2-0 x2

Both Husky Basketball teams are off to 2-0 starts at home while Football prepares to host #18 Utah

By Max Vrooman
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Oregon State at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Football Dots

Basketball Dots

Husky Athletics Dots

Retro Dot

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...