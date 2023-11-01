 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: High Five

UW is ranked 5th in the initial CFP rankings as it prepares to take on the Trojans

By UWdadVanc
California v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Survival is one step on the path to living. Star Wars - The Clone Wars, Season 7, Episode 3

UW has survived a bit of a scare in their last game (actually, two games). But that win over Stanford still put them one step closer to their goals.

Football Dots

  • The first CFP rankings were released last evening. UW is 5th.
  • Tony Castricone points out something rare about the meeting between UW and USC this weekend. (And hopefully UW evens the series!)
  • UW’s Edefuan Ulofoshio is the highest graded LB in the Pac-12 according to Pro Football Focus.
  • UW points out that it has gotten a lot of great players over the years from California (“California pipeline”).

UW Athletics Dots

  • Celebrating the UW’s Women’s Pac-12 Cross Country Championship.
  • Sharing is caring for the UW Men’s Basketball team.
  • Some notable performances by UW softball players on Team USA.

