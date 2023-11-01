Wednesday Dots: High Five

Survival is one step on the path to living. Star Wars - The Clone Wars, Season 7, Episode 3
UW has survived a bit of a scare in their last game (actually, two games). But that win over Stanford still put them one step closer to their goals.
Football Dots
- The first CFP rankings were released last evening. UW is 5th.
5 in the CFP Poll #USvsUS pic.twitter.com/uRUAUfNv0U— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 31, 2023
- There is a UW Dawg Pound article on UW’s ranking here. 247Sports has their review and analysis of the teams in the rankings here. CBS Sports has their listing of the CFP ranking along with Jerry Palm’s analysis. The CFP chairman talks about why UW was not in the top 4-and the reason shouldn’t surprise Husky fans: their closer-than-expected wins over Arizona State and Stanford. But, as Mike Vorel points out, UW is at least ranked above Oregon-because winning matters. And the Huskies will move up if they keep winning. That’s because the depth of the Pac-12 could help UW and Oregon-or it could hurt if they lose. Christian Caple ($) has his 10 thoughts on Washington’s #5 ranking.
- A different kind of look at Polk’s long TD catch against Stanford. And you can see that the ball traveled over 50 yards in the air. 20.8 mph was the fastest that Reel Analytics recorded in a game last weekend.
.@UW_Football WR Ja’Lynn Polk (@jpolk_22) reached a max speed of 20.2 mph on this 92-yard touchdown pass from Michael Penix Jr. (@themikepenix). #ReelSpeed #PurpleReign— Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) October 31, 2023


- Dan Raley has a history of why USC has been one of UW’s most hated rivals, although DeBoer is understandably down-playing the history between the teams.
- Michael Penix with an update on his health.
UW QB Michael Penix Jr. had a succinct response when asked about his illness today.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) October 31, 2023
"I was [sick]. I’m good now. I’m good.”
- Tony Castricone points out something rare about the meeting between UW and USC this weekend. (And hopefully UW evens the series!)
Washington history vs. @HeismanTrophy winners: a thread— Tony Castricone (@Castricone) October 30, 2023
- UW has only faced a player who was already in possession of the Heisman Trophy three times ever, and Washington has a 1-2 record in those games. Saturday's game at USC will be the fourth such occurance.
- UW’s Edefuan Ulofoshio is the highest graded LB in the Pac-12 according to Pro Football Focus.
Highest graded PAC-12 Linebacker this season:— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 31, 2023
Edefuan Ulofoshio: 86.7 pic.twitter.com/JDb4PAjs5B
- UW points out that it has gotten a lot of great players over the years from California (“California pipeline”).
The California pipeline has always been good to the Dawgs— Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 1, 2023
When top talent from the state of Washington and California come together, championships are won ☔️#USvsUS

UW Athletics Dots
- Celebrating the UW’s Women’s Pac-12 Cross Country Championship.
WOMEN OF WASHINGTON @UWTrack claimed the trophy in a thrilling victory at the Pac-12 Cross Country Championships, earning their fourth title in program history, and the first since 2009! #GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/b0z1jLjrvS— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) October 31, 2023
- Sharing is caring for the UW Men’s Basketball team.
Just like that Halloween candy - sharing is caring #TougherTogether x #Devoted pic.twitter.com/t52wfAx4sc— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) October 31, 2023
- Some notable performances by UW softball players on Team USA.
2-0 start for Team USA at #Santiago2023— Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) October 30, 2023
◽️ @bayleekling: 2 H, 2 RBI
◽️ @SisBates22: 1 H, 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB
◽️ Ali: 3 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 2 RBI

