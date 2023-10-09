The W at Washington: Monday Points

An earlier version of this article has claimed that Washington returns ten players to their softball roster, including Baylee Klingler. While it is ten, Klingler is now playing professional softball for the Texas Smoke.
- Washington volleyball is now 2-4 through their first six Pac-12 games, the worst conference record they’ve managed in a while. That’s not to say things are looking down. The young squad has regularly shown grit and potential far beyond anything we could’ve expected had this been any other year. Injuries plague this team, but Freshman such as Kierstyn Barton who fields a hitting percentage close to .300, give hope that this team will be back at its rightful spot on top of college volleyball in no time.
- Washington volleyball is growing at the right and wrong times. Can progress be made in time for the conference that fielded 92,000 fans in a mid-western football stadium? The conference UW is headed is known for elite volleyball so is it too little too late to compete next year?
- Washington Women’s Basketball has a slightly lackluster non-conference schedule that only highlights Louisville as a good game and this may be too good. The highlight of this is obviously Washington State getting started with the Boeing Apple Cup Series earlier than ever before in dramatic fashion in the middle of December.
- Say what you want about the level of competition the softball team played this weekend but the Huskies who are returning ten total players from last year’s WCWS squad outscored all four opponents in the Husky Fall Classic 27-1 with an average of ten hits a game. All weekend, Husky volleyball feasted on opportunity and this team is scary enough to go all the way. While they will likely be back in the final eight teams, eyes will be on finishing this time, before their senior most players run out of eligibility.
- In Washington Women’s Soccer, true Freshman Maya Loudd scored twice which were the first of her career. UW topped Arizona 4-3 in a finish perhaps more wild than the football team’s as they had to come back from a 3-2 deficit. This is also the Women’s first conference win of the season.
Loading comments...