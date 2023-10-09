Pro Dawgs Report: Week 5

The NFL season rolls on with week 5. Some former Dawgs were on a bye this week, including the Seahawks’ Will Dissly and Tampa’s vaunted Three Dawg Night front (Greg Gaines, Vita Vea, and Joe Tryon), and also Cade Otton. Even with those absences, there’s still plenty to get to so let’s not waste any more time!

Starting with the early games, though it was a struggle collectively for the New England defense, Myles Bryant stood out, recording 5 tackles, and 1 of them turned out to be a sack of Saints QB Derek Carr. One man wasn’t enough to carry them though, as the Patriots lost 24-0 to drop their second straight game. Moving to the afternoon games, as Arizona took on Cincinnati, Ezekiel Turner recorded 1 tackle for the Cards, and Drew Sample did not record any stats for the Bengals, as Cincinnati was victorious, 34-20. The story of the afternoon, and indeed the whole season to this point was former Dawg Puka Nacua. With Cooper Kupp returning from injury, questions arose as to how productive Nacua would be, as he took the role of the #1 guy in Kupp’s absence. The answer was “not quite as eye popping, but still pretty good”. For the second straight week, Nacua found the end zone on a 22 yard strike from Matthew Stafford, and tallied 71 yards on 7 catches in total. Not bad for a guy drafted in the 5th round!

Kansas City took on the Vikings in Minnesota, and Trent McDuffie (or as I like to call him, “the Duff Man”) had a very active day for the Chiefs, recording 6 tackles, all solo, 3 pass deflections and 3 QB hits as the Chiefs improved to 4-1, and 3-0 on the road with a 27-20 victory.

Tonight on Monday Night Football, Marcus Peters and the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Green Bay Packers at home as the Raiders look to improve on their 1-3 mark.