Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At Which Recruits Will Be Heading To Montlake Next Weekend

Happy Sunday Husky fans. Hopefully you were able to relax a little this weekend and enjoy some of the college football games that were on last night.

The Husky football program is gearing up for a top 10 matchup, with Gameday in town next weekend. The Husky staff is going to use the atmosphere and game to bring in some of their committed recruits, as well as some top targets to show them what Husky stadium is like in an electric environment.

So far there have been several committed players that have confirmed that they will be on campus for the game. Those players are 3 star quarterback Dermaricus Davis from Etiwanda HS, CA, 3 star tight end Decker DeGraaf from Glendora HS, CA and 3 star linebacker Khmori House from St John Bosco HS, CA. I am sure there will be more commits that will join this trio but for now this is who has confirmed that they will be in town.

Probably the most important recruit that will head to campus is 2024 4 star defensive lineman Jericho Johnson from Armijo HS, CA. Johnson, who is one of the top defensive lineman on the west coast, is heavily considering both Oregon and Washington as future home for himself. The Huskies would really love to add Johnson, and I am sure beating Oregon in front of an electric stadium could help them in their cause. 4 star running back Jason Brown from O’Dea HS, WA will also make his way to Montlake to check out the Husky program. Brown, who one of the top running backs on the west coast in the 2024 class, has narrowed his recruitment to UW, Oregon, and Michigan State. Oregon is in pole position to land Brown, but the Huskies have been in more regular contact with Brown after a strong start to his senior season.

In the 2025 class there have been several players who plan on making their way up to Husky stadium per 247sports. 4 star wideout Phillip Bell from Mission Viejo HS, CA is a player the Huskies have been recruiting heavily for a while. Bell, who is rated as the 10th best wideout in the country by 247sports, has offers from almost every major program around the country. 4 star cornerback Dijon Lee who is also from Mission Viejo HS, CA will join his teammate in checking out Husky stadium as well. Listed at 6’3” and around 180 pounds, Lee is rated as the 9th best cornerback in the country by 247sports. 4 star cornerback Daryus Dixon from Mater Dei HS, CA will also be in town, and Dixon is similar to Lee in that he is a bigger cornerback (6’1” and around 180 pounds) with offers from most major programs around the country. 4 star outside linebacker Marco Jones from San Ramon Valley HS, CA is another top California prospect from the 2025 class that will be making his way up to campus. From Nevada there will be 2 players from Bishop Gorman HS, NV making their way up to campus: 4 star wideout Derek Meadows and 4 star offensive tackle Douglas Utu. Both players are some of the top at their position in their class and are getting long looks from UW and should be names to keep in the back your mind as recruiting shifts to the class of 2025 (as we get past December and past). There will also be a lot of in-state 2025 players that will make their way to campus.

That is all for today and as always I will continue to update this space with more information about recruiting. As always follow me @asieverkropp.