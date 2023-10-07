Week 6 College Football Saturday Viewing Guide & Open Thread

There is one premier helmet game this morning that also has national title implications. Beyond that there are also several other ranked vs. ranked matchups as well as a potential early showdown in the Mountain West. Enjoy your Saturday on the couch without the stress of a Husky football game. Because there will be plenty of stress next Saturday...

SUGGESTED VIEWING GUIDE (all times PT)

9:00 AM: #12 Oklahoma (5-0) at #3 Texas (5-0), ABC

DraftKings Betting Line: Texas -6.5

Last year it felt like karmic justice that TCU and Kansas State played in the Big 12 title game immediately after Texas and Oklahoma abandoned the league to jump to the SEC. It appears though that the universe has righted itself this season. Both Texas and Oklahoma have played like top-ten teams so far this season. It seems very reasonable to expect that we’ll see a rematch in the Big 12 title game between a 12-0 winner and an 11-1 loser. Both teams should be favored in the remainder of their games. What a fantastic way to start out the morning!

Alternate game- 9:00 AM: #23 LSU (3-2) at #21 Missouri (5-0), ESPN

DraftKings Betting Line: LSU -6

Clearly Vegas doesn’t believe in Missouri since they are almost a touchdown underdog despite hosting this game. Their WR Luther Burden III surpassed Rome Odunze this past week to take over the national lead in receiving yards so far this year with 644 yards plus 5 touchdowns. Missouri’s wins have come over these teams (South Dakota, Middle Tennessee, Kansas State, Memphis, and Vanderbilt) so it seems reasonable to have some doubts about their ability to compete. This is the first in 4 out of 5 games against ranked teams for Missouri so we’ll soon find out starting with this Tigers vs. Tigers matchup.

12:00 PM: #13 Washington State (4-0) at UCLA (3-1), Pac-12 Network

DraftKings Betting Line: UCLA -3.5

This game will probably decide whether or not the Cougars have a chance to reasonably sneak into the Pac-12 title game. They get all 6 of the Pac-12’s unranked teams over the following 7 weeks with only a trip to Eugene mixed in (plus of course the Apple Cup to finish it off). Should Washington State win this game they will probably be favored in every game except those against Oregon and Washington. If they somehow pull off a split then it’s not crazy to think they could manage it.

The Bruins were off last week following a defensive struggle at Utah and will try to regroup under true freshman Dante Moore. They miss both Oregon and Washington but they lost that game against Utah which likely kills their chances of seriously competing.

12:30 PM: #11 Alabama (4-1) at Texas A&M (4-1), CBS

DraftKings Betting Line: Alabama -2

It looks like maybe Texas A&M has started to figure some things out after getting their brains beat in by Miami a few weeks ago. Both teams have had quarterback issues and Texas A&M is relying on backup Max Johnson with their starter out for the year. Still, you can expect this to be a bit of a defensive battle as each side is averaging opponents scoring under 20 points per game. If the Crimson Tide lose this one it just about knocks them out from rallying for a CFP berth.

4:30 PM: #20 Kentucky (5-0) at #1 Georgia (5-0), ESPN

DraftKings Betting Line: Georgia -14.5

The #1 Bulldogs have already had scares against both Auburn and South Carolina before asserting themselves in the 4th quarter. It seems unlikely that Kentucky could actually end Georgia’s massive winning streak but this team certainly appears to be more mortal. The Wildcats have been led by stud running back Ray Davis who has almost 600 yards already on nearly 8 yards per carry.

5:00 PM: #24 Fresno State (5-0) at Wyoming (4-1), FOX

DraftKings Betting Line: Fresno State -6.5

This looks like it will be the one that decides who wins the Mountain West this season. Wyoming already has beaten Texas Tech and Appalachian State at home this year while Fresno State has a pair of P5 wins of their own. If you care about G5 football then this should be one of the games of the year at that level.

7:30 PM: Arizona (3-2) at #9 USC (5-0)

DraftKings Betting Line: USC -21.5

Can Arizona also keep things close against USC like they did against Washington? This game is on the road and USC will have a chance to see how the Wildcats played UW last week. But if Arizona’s offense puts up 30+ on USC it will be an encouraging sign for Washington’s performance.

