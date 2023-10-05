 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Women’s Basketball is Here, 2023-24 Schedule Unveiled

It’s time to rock and roll

By Iyo Stephensbailey
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 30 Women’s Seattle at Washington Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Huskies 2023-24 slate has dropped and it’s a doozy with explosive non-conference matchups before a busy conference slate this January.

The lone exhibition game will take place on October 30th against Seattle Pacific University before four games to start November come to Lake Washington. Perhaps even more exciting is the Thanksgiving feast fans get to enjoy. While we celebrate what may be the last Apple Cup ever, Husky women take a trip to the Aloha State to play Idaho State, Air Force and Hawai’i in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown.

OUT OF CONFERENCE LINEUP

  • Monday, Oct. 30 - Seattle Pacific (Exhibition)
  • Monday, Nov. 6 - Sacramento State
  • Thursday, Nov. 9 - Montana State
  • Wednesday, Nov. 15 - Pacific
  • Saturday, Nov. 18 - Seattle U
  • Friday, Nov. 24 - Idaho State (Hawai’i)
  • Saturday, Nov. 25 - Air Force (Hawai’i)
  • Sunday, Nov. 26 - Hawai’i (Hawai’i)
  • Sunday, Dec. 3 - San Francisco
  • Saturday, Dec. 16 - Saint Mary’s (CA)
  • Wednesday, Dec. 20 - @ Louisville
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 27 Womens Washington at Arizona
Washington Huskies guard Trinity Oliver #33 shoots the ball over Arizona Wildcats guard Lauren Fields #23
Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This will at least be the last Apple Cup faceoff for years to come and the Huskies get started early with a rare mid-December match against the Cougars before finishing a fierce out-of-conference slate against Louisville, a previous Elite Eight team.

January 5th marks the beginning of Pac-12 play officially with a trip to Northern California and January 12th is the weekend the Apple Cup series officially comes to a close. Notable home games for the Huskies arrive February 11th against Stanford and at the end of February against future Big Ten rival Oregon.

CONFERENCE LINEUP

  • January 5-7 - @ California & Stanford
  • Jan. 12-14 - Washington State
  • Jan. 19-21 - Arizona & Arizona State
  • Jan. 26-28 - @ UCLA & USC
  • February 2-4 - Colorado & Utah
  • Feb. 9-11 - California & Stanford
  • Feb. 16-18 - @ Arizona & Arizona State
  • Feb. 23-25 - Oregon & Oregon State
  • Feb. 29 - March 2 - @ Colorado & Utah

FULL SCHEDULE:

Full 2023-24 conference & non-conference schedule for Washington Huskies Women’s Basketball
GoHuskies.com

