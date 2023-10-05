Women’s Basketball is Here, 2023-24 Schedule Unveiled

The Huskies 2023-24 slate has dropped and it’s a doozy with explosive non-conference matchups before a busy conference slate this January.
The lone exhibition game will take place on October 30th against Seattle Pacific University before four games to start November come to Lake Washington. Perhaps even more exciting is the Thanksgiving feast fans get to enjoy. While we celebrate what may be the last Apple Cup ever, Husky women take a trip to the Aloha State to play Idaho State, Air Force and Hawai’i in the Rainbow Wahine Showdown.
OUT OF CONFERENCE LINEUP
- Monday, Oct. 30 - Seattle Pacific (Exhibition)
- Monday, Nov. 6 - Sacramento State
- Thursday, Nov. 9 - Montana State
- Wednesday, Nov. 15 - Pacific
- Saturday, Nov. 18 - Seattle U
- Friday, Nov. 24 - Idaho State (Hawai’i)
- Saturday, Nov. 25 - Air Force (Hawai’i)
- Sunday, Nov. 26 - Hawai’i (Hawai’i)
- Sunday, Dec. 3 - San Francisco
- Saturday, Dec. 16 - Saint Mary’s (CA)
- Wednesday, Dec. 20 - @ Louisville
This will at least be the last Apple Cup faceoff for years to come and the Huskies get started early with a rare mid-December match against the Cougars before finishing a fierce out-of-conference slate against Louisville, a previous Elite Eight team.
January 5th marks the beginning of Pac-12 play officially with a trip to Northern California and January 12th is the weekend the Apple Cup series officially comes to a close. Notable home games for the Huskies arrive February 11th against Stanford and at the end of February against future Big Ten rival Oregon.
CONFERENCE LINEUP
- January 5-7 - @ California & Stanford
- Jan. 12-14 - Washington State
- Jan. 19-21 - Arizona & Arizona State
- Jan. 26-28 - @ UCLA & USC
- February 2-4 - Colorado & Utah
- Feb. 9-11 - California & Stanford
- Feb. 16-18 - @ Arizona & Arizona State
- Feb. 23-25 - Oregon & Oregon State
- Feb. 29 - March 2 - @ Colorado & Utah
