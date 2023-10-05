Q&A With Recent 3-Star 2024 Offensive Line Commit

Happy Thursday Husky fans. The Huskies received a commitment last week from 2024 offensive lineman Davit Boyajyan from Clovis North High School, CA. Listed at 6’6” and around 305 pounds, Boyajyan has seen his recruiting stock rise after a strong start to his senior season. The Huskies were able to check out his film and get him on campus, which resulted in his commitment. I got a chance to talk to Boyajyan and here is what he had to say:

UWDP: It sounds like you have really hard a good start to your season. What would you attribute to your success?

DB: I really focused on my techniques throughout the offseason and emphasized on that to help me be successful.

UWDP: A lot of schools were recently talking to you. Which schools reached out?

DB: Fresno State and Nebraska after I committed to UW.

UWDP: When did you first start hearing from UW and how quickly did things go with them?

DB: I started hearing from them 1 month ago and and things moved on quickly. I was up there for an official visit not to long after having a talk with Courtney Morgan. They offered me up there and I committed.

UWDP: Why did you choose UW, what was it about the program that you liked?

DB: The program is elite. The coaching staff is amazing. The school has a great education.

UWDP: Where does UW see you playing once you get to UW?

DB: Either guard or tackle

UWDP: How would you describe yourself as a player and what can Husky fans expect from you?

DB: I’m very versatile. I’m not like every other big guy. I’m quick and I’m fast for my height and weight. The fans can expect a player that’s tough that plays hard and fun to be around.

As you can see in his highlights Boyajyan is a road grader and should be able to compete for playing time after a redshirt season. The Huskies have recruited the offensive line pretty well and Boyajyan fits in the mold of what Scott Huff is looking for in his offensive lineman (lineman who can move well).