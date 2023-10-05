All We Hear Is Purple podcast: 5 1⁄2 Weeks

Welcome to this week’s edition of All We Hear is Purple.
Coach B joins Andrew during the bye week to discuss a wide range of topics, including:
- Last Saturday against Arizona - good win or bad win?
- Talking Dillon Johnson - could he be the bell cow back when we need him to be?
- What did we see from the Husky D in Tucson?
- The O line’s performance up through the first 5 games.
- Why so many penalties?
- DBs and related injuries.
- New recruiting commits.
- Around the rest of the Pac, i.e: WSU
- Oregon, USC, UW... who’s the best?
Give it a listen:
Go Dawgs!!
