All We Hear Is Purple podcast: 5 1⁄2 Weeks

Coach B and Andrew cover all the news that’s fit to print talk about

By andrewberg7, Coach_B_808, and CollinOM
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 06 Oregon at Washington Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to this week’s edition of All We Hear is Purple.

Coach B joins Andrew during the bye week to discuss a wide range of topics, including:

  • Last Saturday against Arizona - good win or bad win?
  • Talking Dillon Johnson - could he be the bell cow back when we need him to be?
  • What did we see from the Husky D in Tucson?
  • The O line’s performance up through the first 5 games.
  • Why so many penalties?
  • DBs and related injuries.
  • New recruiting commits.
  • Around the rest of the Pac, i.e: WSU
  • Oregon, USC, UW... who’s the best?

Give it a listen:

Go Dawgs!!

