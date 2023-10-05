All We Hear Is Purple podcast: 5 1⁄2 Weeks

Welcome to this week’s edition of All We Hear is Purple.

Coach B joins Andrew during the bye week to discuss a wide range of topics, including:

Last Saturday against Arizona - good win or bad win?

Talking Dillon Johnson - could he be the bell cow back when we need him to be?

What did we see from the Husky D in Tucson?

The O line’s performance up through the first 5 games.

Why so many penalties?

DBs and related injuries.

New recruiting commits.

Around the rest of the Pac, i.e: WSU

Oregon, USC, UW... who’s the best?

Give it a listen:

Go Dawgs!!