Thursday Dots: Huskies 49 - Brigham Young East 0

- The Huskies and Ducks are both idle this week ahead of their showdown next week. They remain atop Christian Caple’s Pac-12 power rankings, and deservedly so. The bigger surprise in Caple’s ratings is that WSU has leapfrogged preseason favorite USC. In his defense, WSU has a better resume with more impressive wins and complete performances. We will see if USC’s athleticism and pedigree lifts the team up in coming weeks, but they haven’t reached that level yet.
- Jon Wilner has his weekly Pac-12 Heisman power rankings, in which Michael Penix maintains the lead. While Penix didn’t throw a TD pass on the road against Arizona, he was efficient and led the team to a difficult win. He also has the built-in advantage of Caleb Williams having to overcome decades of precedent against back-to-back winners. Even though it’s not part of the award criteria, plenty of voters will ask themselves, “if X didn’t win twice, should Williams?”
- In DC William Inge’s media availability, he sounded like a lifelong Husky fan. Dawgman provides a summary of the interview, where Inge said that the upcoming Oregon clash is the reason someone like him wants to be at UW. Inge is exactly right: for all the pressure and nerves in the build-up to the game, it’s hard to imagine a more exciting scenario than a top-10 matchup with Oregon where both teams are undefeated, led by Heisman contenders, and in the National Championship mix.
- The football bye week provides an opportunity to catch up with some other Husky sports. Men’s soccer hosts a top-25 showdown with San Diego State. Volleyball welcomes #3 Stanford to Alaska Airlines Arena on Friday night. Women’s soccer heads to Arizona for a game with the Wildcats on Thursday. And Men’s tennis hosts regionals through the weekend.
After a couple of weeks of production difficulties, we’re back with a new All We Hear is Purple! Remember to subscribe (and listen).
