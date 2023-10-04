 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: The Plane, The Plane

As UW football goes into their ‘bye week’, UW has a new big-play TE in Josh Cuevas and Alaska Airlines has a plane dedicated to UW.

By UWdadVanc
Washington v Arizona Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Fear not for the future, weep not for the past. Star Wars - The Clone Wars, Season 2 Episode 14

While there hasn’t been a need to do much weeping (at least this season), UW football does face a challenging future schedule this season-facing 5 of the current AP top 25 teams. The hope is that this week off will help prepare for that future.

Football Dots

  • Dan Raley has this article highlighting TE Josh Cuevas which mentions his big play against Arizona, which was one of the longest ever by a Husky TE. It also mentions that he is not just a pass-catching TE, but a physical one, too.
  • Michael Penix Jr. is “super excited” to be partnering with Adidas, along with Rome Odunze.
  • Specifically, Jabbar Muhammad has been doing great in coverage as this shows.
  • And Michael Penix, Jr. has been great through the first 5 games.

UW Athletics

  • Alaska Airlines, the official airline partner for UW, has unveiled a new purple and gold plane.
  • UW Softball will be in action this weekend.
  • UW Women’s Volleyball will be back home against #3 Stanford on Friday.
  • UW Men’s Soccer had a guest talking about DP Open ahead of their DP Night game on Oct. 19. This will be the third annual DP Night to raise awareness for Sudden Cardiac Arrest as part of October being Sudden Cardiac Awareness Month. DP Open honors Washington soccer alum Daniel Phelps who died of sudden cardiac arrest in his sleep at at 17 in December of 2015.
  • UW with a reminder that mental health matters.

