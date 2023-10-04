Wednesday Dots: The Plane, The Plane

Fear not for the future, weep not for the past. Star Wars - The Clone Wars, Season 2 Episode 14

While there hasn’t been a need to do much weeping (at least this season), UW football does face a challenging future schedule this season-facing 5 of the current AP top 25 teams. The hope is that this week off will help prepare for that future.

Dan Raley has this article highlighting TE Josh Cuevas which mentions his big play against Arizona, which was one of the longest ever by a Husky TE. It also mentions that he is not just a pass-catching TE, but a physical one, too.

Michael Penix Jr. is “super excited” to be partnering with Adidas, along with Rome Odunze.

Here is the official press release from Adidas on their signing of Rome and Michael.

PFF thinks UW’s defense is pretty good.

Specifically, Jabbar Muhammad has been doing great in coverage as this shows.

Washington cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (@jabbar7_) receiving yards allowed by game this season:



Wk 1 (vs Boise St.): 5

Wk 2 (vs Tulsa): 16

Wk 3 (at Michigan St.): 9

Wk 4 (vs Cal): 0

Wk 5 (at Arizona): 13



Lowest receiving % allowed among P12 CB's of players with 100+ snaps (28.6) — Lars Hanson (@LarsHanson) October 1, 2023

And Michael Penix, Jr. has been great through the first 5 games.

UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. enters the bye week: 5-0, and...



No. 1 graded passer by PFF (93.4)

No. 1 overall quarterback by PFF (93.7)

No. 1 in passing yards per game (399.8)

No. 1 in passing yards (1,999)

T-No. 2 in passing touchdowns (16) — Lars Hanson (@LarsHanson) October 1, 2023

Jon Wilner has Penix at the top of his Heisman Watch.

The win over Arizona extended UW’s win streak to 12 games-mostly Power-5 teams.

Washington has a 12 game win streak. 10 of the wins have come against P5 teams with the other 2 against Boise State & Tulsa. Extremely impressive run. — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) October 3, 2023

Alaska Airlines, the official airline partner for UW, has unveiled a new purple and gold plane.

Go Huskies! Behold the Purple and Gold of our special aircraft dedicated to @UW. As students begin their quarter, they can look to the sky with pride. We're proud to be the official airline partner of the @UW & @themikepenix. Keep your eyes peeled for this new E175 aircraft! pic.twitter.com/aF6eZ0uFAv — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) October 3, 2023

UW Softball will be in action this weekend.

4️⃣ chances to watch the Huskies this weekend at the Husky Fall Classic!



Tickets are available for $10 at the gate only ️



Full schedule: https://t.co/mKPUUwPMIh#MightyAreTheWomen pic.twitter.com/TA0sI0SbTM — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) October 3, 2023

UW Women’s Volleyball will be back home against #3 Stanford on Friday.

UW Men’s Soccer had a guest talking about DP Open ahead of their DP Night game on Oct. 19. This will be the third annual DP Night to raise awareness for Sudden Cardiac Arrest as part of October being Sudden Cardiac Awareness Month. DP Open honors Washington soccer alum Daniel Phelps who died of sudden cardiac arrest in his sleep at at 17 in December of 2015.

Thanks to Adam Lang for stopping by today to talk about @dp_open ahead of our DP Night game on Oct. 19 to raise awareness for sudden cardiac awareness!



More info: https://t.co/D8E1UQtdvX#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/RuCIPwKoXQ — Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) October 3, 2023

UW with a reminder that mental health matters.