Tuesday Dots: In Sickness And In Health

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel goes into more detail on the sickness that the Washington Huskies battled during the Stanford game and discusses Jalen McMillan’s struggle with injury.
- Christian Caple covers the weekly Coach’s Press Conference and goes into more detail on current injuries across the team and also previews the College Football Playoff.
- You can catch the entire Weekly Presser here:
- We are all at the Mercy of the TV overlords for the next few weeks.
#Pac12 kickoffs for 11/11 with Utah-UW and USC-Oregon on 6-day holds pic.twitter.com/ER3qTile7P— Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) October 30, 2023
- The Washington Huskies head to LA this week!
Nothin’ but a dawg thing .#USvsUS x @ralengoforth pic.twitter.com/rRK7Yo0OnJ— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 31, 2023
- KJR posted the Tony Castricone call of the 92-yard Touchdown to Ja’Lynn Polk.
Just an easy 92-yard Touchdown pass from @TheMikePenix to Ja'Lynn Polk, NBD...— 93.3 KJR (@933KJR) October 30, 2023
Hear how it sounded on your Husky Flagship with @Castricone & @CamCleeland; thanks to Learfield.#PurpleReign ☔️ pic.twitter.com/Z46tusWgBo
- The College Football Playoff Rankings are released later today and 247 Sports gave their prediction as of today.
Before the 2023 College Football Playoff rankings debut tonight on Halloween, @chris_hummer projects the Top 6 and asks/answers 3 burning questions— 247Sports (@247Sports) October 31, 2023
Scariest 1-loss team?
Most frightening schedule?
Which contender will turn into a pumpkin?https://t.co/ClV3UoBRqZ pic.twitter.com/S6vb6hPBrV
- Jon Wilner has updated his Power Rankings which may irk some folks around Montlake.
A win wasn't enough for the undefeated Huskies to hold onto the top spot in @wilnerhotline's latest Pac-12 power rankings. Here's where UW and WSU landed this week. https://t.co/Qjr9SD4mg8— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) October 31, 2023
- Marcus Peters to the HOUSE!
WE SEE YOU DAWG @marcuspeters https://t.co/G6QexmIIpD— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 31, 2023
Basketball Dots
- You can watch the Mike Hopkins weekly presser here and see what he had to say after the Saint Martin’s game and previews the season.
- Highlight thread of the UW Men’ Hoops 103-58 win over DII Saint Martin’s in case you missed it.
First bucket of the game is a from @Mo_Birdy! pic.twitter.com/IdgJdZSqii— Washington Men's Basketball (@UW_MBB) October 30, 2023
- Franck The Tank is back healthy again and ready to contribute.
It was awesome to see @franckkepnang back on the floor last night after missing most of last season. It took all of about 1 minute for him to do a Superman dive after a loose ball. He always gives you everything he's got, on and off the court #Warrior @UW_MBB pic.twitter.com/wS4QNBRNda— Kim Grinolds (@KimGrinolds) October 30, 2023
