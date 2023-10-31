 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: In Sickness And In Health

Several Huskies Battled Sickness this past week including Star QB Michael Penix Jr., who is looking to get healthy for USC.

By Tom_Adamski
Stanford v Washington Photo by David Madison/Getty Images

Football Dots

  • You can catch the entire Weekly Presser here:
  • We are all at the Mercy of the TV overlords for the next few weeks.
  • The Washington Huskies head to LA this week!
  • KJR posted the Tony Castricone call of the 92-yard Touchdown to Ja’Lynn Polk.
  • The College Football Playoff Rankings are released later today and 247 Sports gave their prediction as of today.

  • Jon Wilner has updated his Power Rankings which may irk some folks around Montlake.

  • Marcus Peters to the HOUSE!

Basketball Dots

  • You can watch the Mike Hopkins weekly presser here and see what he had to say after the Saint Martin’s game and previews the season.
  • Highlight thread of the UW Men’ Hoops 103-58 win over DII Saint Martin’s in case you missed it.
  • Franck The Tank is back healthy again and ready to contribute.

