Monday Dots: Full Moon, Empty Stadium Watch Dawgs Top Stanford

There are two ways to look at Saturday’s game, both valid: a) a win is a win; b) this team shouldn’t be in nail biters against such “lesser” competition. I’ve felt them both. You may have too. But ultimately if you told me before September we’d be heading down to LA with an 8-0 record, I’d very gladly accept with few questions asked.

In the last two games, the Huskies have endured poor play, mistakes, injuries, the flu (apparently), and still come out with wins. That’s what winning teams do. Are the Dawgs good enough to make the playoffs? Win the Pac-12? Time will tell. Right now I’m enjoying the ride, especially knowing that a lot of the players who make this team special will not be here in 2024.

From this point on every game should be a dog fight, wins are not expected, and any W’s collected will be fine with me even if the final score is 3-2. Just keep winning Dawgs.

2017 UW was No. 5, then lost trap games at ASU and Stanford that derailed their Playoff hopes.



2018 UW was No. 7, then lost a close one at Oregon and bizarrely lost at Cal.



2023 UW has been pushed to the brink on multiple occasions, but emerges tonight 8-0.



Winners win. — Ethan Kilbreath (@EthanArles) October 29, 2023

