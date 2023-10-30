Pro Dawgs Report: Week 8

Welcome to your weekly recap of all the action from your pro Dawgs in Week 8! I can hardly believe we’re almost halfway through the NFL season but time flies when you’re having fun! Let’s get right into the action, starting with Thursday Night.

The 3-3 Tampa Bay Bucs went on the road to face the 4-3 Buffalo Bills in a game that featured several pro Dawgs. For Buffalo, Taylor Rapp recorded one solo tackle, and no other stats. For Tampa, Vita Vea was uncharacteristically quiet as he recorded no stats despite being on the field quite frequently. Greg Gaines recorded a tackle, also a quiet game for him. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka recorded 2 tackles and a QB hit, but overall, it wasn’t the best day for our Three Dawg Night front. On offense however, Cade Otton turned in a 4 catch, 27 yard performance, catching a 2 point attempt in the fourth quarter to make it 24-18 Bills. That score would hold, as Buffalo would win their fifth game of the campaign.

Moving to Sunday morning’s slate, the Patriots headed to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Dolphins in Miami. Salvon Ahmed recorded a yard on 2 carries, but also 16 yards on 4 catches for Miami. For the Patriots defense, Myles Bryant had an active game, recording 5 solo tackles, as Miami emerged victorious over New England, 31-17.

It was a rough day for the LA Rams as they fell behind 33-9 to Dallas at halftime. The second half was no better as they suffered a 23 point loss. Puka Nacua caught 3 passes for 43 yards, however, it wasn’t enough as Dallas’ defense had the answer for him. It seems to me as though his numbers, while respectable, are falling back to Earth as his target share has dropped. This is something to keep an eye on going forward for sure.

Minnesota traveled to Lambeau Field to take on the rival Green Bay Packers. Byron Murphy recorded 2 tackles, 1 of which was a solo tackle, as the Vikings emerged victorious 24-10.

In a game in which the Seahawks wore their throwback uniforms which they used up until the early 2000s, and the field was styled to match, Will Dissly couldn’t get a target against the Cleveland Browns. However, Nick Harris, a former UW center, stole the show by being used both as a fullback and tight end in Cleveland’s heavy packages. The big fella looked pretty good out there running routes, and gave the block to spring Kareem Hunt into the end zone in the second quarter from one yard out. Shout out to Nick Harris! It was ultimately a 24-20 win for the Seahawks as they won in a thriller, decided in the last minute.

The Chiefs took on the Broncos on the road in Denver. While Trent McDuffie turned in a sterling individual performance with 5 total tackles (4 solo) and 1 hit of Russell Wilson, it ultimately was not enough as the offense struggled and Denver shocked the country by pulling off a 24-9 upset of Kansas City.

The Cincinnati Bengals headed up to San Francisco to take on the 49ers, in a game in which tight end Drew Sample was unable to catch a pass on his lone target, as the Bengals won 31-17. Budda Baker turned in an outstanding individual effort for the Cardinals, getting 6 tackles, 5 solo, as Ezekiel Turner also chipped in a tackle of his own. This wasn’t enough for them, as they fell to Baltimore 31-24.

On Sunday Night, Kyler Gordon and the Bears took on the Chargers in Los Angeles. Despite Gordon coming into the stadium dressed as Spider Man, he was unable to galvanize the Bears defense, despite recording 4 tackles and 2 solo as the Bears fell to the Chargers 30-13.

On Monday Night, Marcus Peters and the Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Detroit Lions in a game that will have the Lions aiming to get back on track after their loss to the Ravens last week.