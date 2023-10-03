 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Dots: Getting Healthy

The Huskies go into the Bye week with a chance to get healthy before the showdown with Oregon.

By Tom_Adamski
Washington v Arizona Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Football Dots

  • You can watch the Weekly Presser here....

  • The Desert Dawgs of the Week

  • Some may say this could be an important game vs. the Oregon Ducks.

  • Long ways to go but some impressive numbers being put up across the country.
  • Ja’Lynn Polk getting some love alongside Rome Odunze.

  • Bralen Trice got on the board vs. Arizona and major part of the UW offense.
  • UW Defensive lineman prospect is back on the market. 247Sports Blair Angulo and Greg Biggins have both put in a Crystal Ball to Washington.

Washington Athletics Dots

  • Local 5 Star guard from Curtis HS in Tacoma Zoom Diallo completed his official visit to Washington this past weekend. Diallo is spending his Senior Year at Prolific Prep in Napa, California. The Huskies are battling with Gonzaga, Arizona and USC for his services.

  • The No. 3 Ranked Washington Men’s Golf team is out in Arkansas for the Blessings Collegiate Invitational.

