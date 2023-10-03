Tuesday Dots: Getting Healthy

Football Dots
- Percy Allen reports from the Weekly Coaches Presser, which dives into the matchup with Oregon on October 14th and using the Bye week to get healthy.
- Jon Wilner updates his Pac-12 Power Rankings with the Pacific Northwest Dominating the top.
- You can watch the Weekly Presser here....
- The Desert Dawgs of the Week
Players of the Week vs Arizona #USvsUS pic.twitter.com/a3NzLOySyo— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 2, 2023
- Some may say this could be an important game vs. the Oregon Ducks.
️ Clock is SET for the Oregon Game ☔️— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 2, 2023
Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
12:30
@ABC
Oct 14, 2023#USvsUS pic.twitter.com/oV8qSXAeLb
- Just ridiculous numbers put up by the Washington Huskies.
The four FBS #CollegeFootball teams this 2023 season that have gained 70%+ of all of the yards available to gain:— SportSource Analytics (@SportSourceA) October 2, 2023
1️⃣ @LSUfootball - 74%
2️⃣ @oregonfootball - 74%
3️⃣ @UW_Football - 74%
4️⃣ @CanesFootball - 72% pic.twitter.com/JHCy7ayJOi
- Long ways to go but some impressive numbers being put up across the country.
These guys have been going OFF— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 2, 2023
Who's high on your Heisman Watch? pic.twitter.com/xsCFYGjTXo
- Ja’Lynn Polk getting some love alongside Rome Odunze.
#1 WR duo in college football • Rome Odunze & Ja’Lynn Polk pic.twitter.com/AUftX3CotU— Athlete dynasty (@athlete_dynasty) October 3, 2023
- Bralen Trice got on the board vs. Arizona and major part of the UW offense.
Washington edge Bralen Trice got his first sack of the season Saturday night against Arizona OT Jordan Morgan, a potential first round pick who rarely gives ‘em up.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 2, 2023
Trice’s impact has been beyond the numbers this season. Consistently disruptive player.
Good rep here pic.twitter.com/cA8wjhQQLi
- UW Defensive lineman prospect is back on the market. 247Sports Blair Angulo and Greg Biggins have both put in a Crystal Ball to Washington.
Was looking at @UW_Football before committing to Arizona. @Dawgman247 https://t.co/6C8yWZaRrT— Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) October 3, 2023
Washington Athletics Dots
- Local 5 Star guard from Curtis HS in Tacoma Zoom Diallo completed his official visit to Washington this past weekend. Diallo is spending his Senior Year at Prolific Prep in Napa, California. The Huskies are battling with Gonzaga, Arizona and USC for his services.
- The No. 3 Ranked Washington Men’s Golf team is out in Arkansas for the Blessings Collegiate Invitational.
RECAP | Dawgs tied for fourth after opening round of Blessings Collegiate Invitational.— Washington Men's Golf (@UW_MGolf) October 2, 2023
https://t.co/nlwPRAOh5P pic.twitter.com/pAXUe8hcdo
Loading comments...