 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Call For Questions: “Spooky Season” Edition

What questions do you have as the Huskies enter the defining stretch of their season in less than stellar fashion?

By Max Vrooman
/ new
Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The last time we did a mailbag the Huskies were coming off a huge rivalry win over Oregon and being talked of as a national title contender. Then the offense no-showed against Arizona State and the defense no-showed against Stanford, the 2 worst teams in the Pac-12. Coming up are 3 straight games against currently ranked teams that will determine whether Washington is still a realistic CFP contender or will have a very disappointing close to the year.

Do you have questions? Ask away!

More From UW Dawg Pound

Loading comments...