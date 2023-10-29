The last time we did a mailbag the Huskies were coming off a huge rivalry win over Oregon and being talked of as a national title contender. Then the offense no-showed against Arizona State and the defense no-showed against Stanford, the 2 worst teams in the Pac-12. Coming up are 3 straight games against currently ranked teams that will determine whether Washington is still a realistic CFP contender or will have a very disappointing close to the year.

Do you have questions? Ask away!