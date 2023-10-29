Recruiting Roundup: Taking A Look At The 2024 Class After Another Commitment This Week

Happy Sunday Husky fans. I hope you were able to relax a little bit after last nights close win (I will fully admit it was tough for me). This week the Huskies got another commitment from 3 star defensive tackle Keona Wilhite from Salpointe Catholic HS, AZ, which puts the class at 15 commitments with room for a few more players to be added in the coming months. Wilhite was another defensive lineman/edge player that the Huskies targeted and you can see they really wanted to add some numbers along the line (5 players out of 15 are at edge or interior defensive line).

247sports has the class rated as the 42nd best class in the country, however with the majority of the teams ahead of them having 20+ commits already it’s probably better to look at the composite score, which is currently 88.37 (which is 25th in the country). If you take a look at where that slots us in the B1G for next year, that would put our class was the 13th rated class or (7th via the composite). In all honesty we won’t really know what this class fully looks like until we see what portal players we add and what recruits we can add leading into signing day. I will say as we move into the B1G I would hope that our classes have a little bit better of a composite score, which as these last couple of weeks show can really help the depth of this program and not have as significant of a drop off at some positions as we have now. I think the current state of NIL for top HS players is really hurting us with some of the top players, but UW is trying to counter it by adding quality HS players and impact transfers in the portal.

The guys that are still on the board that I would keep an eye on are 4 star defensive lineman Jericho Johnson from Armijo HS, CA. Johnson continues to be the biggest target on the board and it’s seemingly coming down to a UO and UW battle for his commitment. The Huskies could really, really use an elite defensive lineman on the interior of the line, and Johnson has all the tools to fit into a dominant defensive tackle. Johnson still has an official visit to USC, and probably one to UO before he commits and if I had to predict right now I think he will probably end up heading to UO (it sounds like they will get the last visit). Hir recruitment could change, and UO already has 3 defensive tackles in the 2024 class versus 1 for UW (I would be hammering that if I were UW and the fact that he can be the leader of this class).

4 star running back Jason Brown from O’Dea HS, WA is another player that I am watching pretty closely to see what happens with his recruitment. Brown, who we have talked about a lot here, is a dynamic running back with the ball in his hands. He is having a stellar senior season, and I think the interest between UW and Brown is picking up after being somewhat quiet for several months. Brown is looking heavily at UW and UO (UO probably having the edge right now), and in my gut I think he is holding out committing anywhere until UW and him figure out if coaches think he a really good fit for us (Personally I think he could be a great addition to the running back room from a talent standpoint, but also adding his intangibles- from all I have heard he is a leader off the field).

There will likely be some more players who come on the radar in the coming months (as coaching staffs change) and I wouldn’t be surprised we are able to flip a few players closer to the early signing period.

