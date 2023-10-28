Week 9 College Football Saturday Viewing Guide & Open Thread

The Pac-12 will be the center of the college football universe today as it’s a fairly light slate of games elsewhere. Michigan is on a well-timed bye given the scandal that is currently floating around their program. There are only two games of ranked vs. ranked teams with one in the Pac-12 and one in the ACC. And both Pac-12 teams are ranked higher than either ACC program. At the end of the day we should have a much better sense of how the race for the Pac-12 title shapes up as we head towards the stretch run of the season.

SUGGESTED VIEWING GUIDE (all times PT)

9:00 AM: #6 Oklahoma (7-0) at Kansas (5-2), FOX

DraftKings Betting Line: Oklahoma -9.5

It would be ideal if Kansas QB Jalon Daniels were fully healthy in this game to try to upset the Sooners. Instead it looks like backup Jason Bean will probably get the start and he is a supreme rushing threat. This is probably the biggest threat to stopping an undefeated Oklahoma season with their paper thin schedule. Although they almost lost at home versus UCF last week so they could slip up here or at Oklahoma State next week.

12:30 PM: #8 Oregon (6-1) at #13 Utah (6-1), FOX

DraftKings Betting Line: Oregon -6.5

Last week’s win by Utah over USC helped clarify the Pac-12 race for the Huskies. The outcome of this game is the other big variable to determine who to root for moving forward as UW prepares for their gauntlet to conclude the season. An Oregon win means that the Huskies have a chance to officially knock out Utah in Seattle in a few weeks. A Utah win puts the Ducks on the precipice. With that said, Go Utes!

Alternate Game: #1 Georgia (7-0) at Florida (5-2), CBS

DraftKings Betting Line: Georgia -14

Is it likely that Florida wins this game? No. But with Georgia missing Brock Bowers it opens up the possibility at least and a Georgia loss puts their CFP spot in serious jeopardy given how week their schedule is. I’ll believe it when it happens though.

4:00 PM: #5 Washington (7-0) at Stanford (2-5), FS1

DraftKings Betting Line: Washington -27.5

Duh.

7:30 PM: #11 Oregon State (6-1) at Arizona (4-3), ESPN

DraftKings Betting Line: Oregon State -3

The Wildcats have a chance to continue their run of trying to play ultimate spoiler in the Pac-12 race. They got within a touchdown of the Huskies, took USC to triple overtime, and then trounced Washington State in Pullman to kill the Cougs’ dreams. This is going to be a tough test for Oregon State who still has to play both Washington and Oregon to close out the season. If they get past the Wildcats then they should enter that closing duo with a 9-1 record and a top-eight or so ranking. If they go down here though it just about eliminates them from a chance to make the Pac-12 title game. Huge implications.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.