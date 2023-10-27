How To Watch: Stanford vs Washington TV, streaming, radio

Ya know, I used this for last week’s first sentence but it turns out it still works — In the words of 2004’s Time Magazine Person of the Year, Strongbad*: Holy crap.

We knew ASU is a historically cursed opponent and for our Sun Devils v. Huskies swan song, they did not sway from that even a bit. I mean, oof.

On to another historically cursed opponent who uses their power of “always having a single receiver who’s inexplicable elite at boxing out and being like 6’4” simultaneously.” Good to know they have another one of those guys and nothing else, that’s a recipe for horror.

Here’s how to watch the homecoming matchup of malamutes versus tree nerds, including betting lines because that’s how the world works now. Wayne Gretzky and Jamie Foxx are personally invested in you doing this, for some reason (?). I will not be partaking because I make what I’m legally obligated to refer to as “simply different but neither better nor worse” decisions.

*Don’t fact check this.

All betting lines are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rankings from the AP Poll:

#5 Washington vs Stanford

Date: Saturday, October 28th

Time: 4:00 PM

Radio: 93.3 KJR FM

TV: FS1

Streaming: https://www.foxsports.com/live

Betting line: Washington -27.5, O/U 61.5. Expected score Washington 45 — 17 Stanford.

*Note from Gabey: please don’t throw away your kids’ education on gambling and if that means not gambling then maybe that would be a really great call and actually an even better call than [rest of sentence redacted by the betting site overlords]. (Alternatively, if you do win at least $7 might I suggest spending it here for a good time on 11/3?)