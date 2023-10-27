 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Dots: Straddling Defense

Washington Football prepares to take on Stanford while the Huskies host the Pac-12 Championships in X-Country

By Max Vrooman
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 21 Arizona State at Washington Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Mike Vorel profiled the Husky pass rush which has been one of the few units on the team to definitely not meet expectations so far.
  • Christian Caple wrote about the Husky defense as well, a unit that has been really good in a number of metrics and less good in several others (including the pass rush)
  • Jon Wilner makes his Pac-12 picks for the week including picking Stanford to cover against the Huskies.
  • Cade Otton got the 2-point conversion on the deflection to help the Bucs close within one score against the Bills on Thursday Night Football.

Husky Athletics Dots

  • The result was also 1-0 for the men’s team but unfortunately they dropped the match at UCLA giving up a goal in the 47th minute and never finding the equalizer.

