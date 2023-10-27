Friday Dots: Straddling Defense

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel profiled the Husky pass rush which has been one of the few units on the team to definitely not meet expectations so far.
- Christian Caple wrote about the Husky defense as well, a unit that has been really good in a number of metrics and less good in several others (including the pass rush)
- Jon Wilner makes his Pac-12 picks for the week including picking Stanford to cover against the Huskies.
- Cade Otton got the 2-point conversion on the deflection to help the Bucs close within one score against the Bills on Thursday Night Football.
Husky Athletics Dots
- Mike Hopkins gives his player by player thoughts on the Husky roster to Dawgman.
- Women’s Soccer got a goal in the 88th minute to come away with the 1-0 win in Eugene over the Ducks.
- The result was also 1-0 for the men’s team but unfortunately they dropped the match at UCLA giving up a goal in the 47th minute and never finding the equalizer.
