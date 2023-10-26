Q&A With Recent 3 Star QB Commit Jackson Kollock

Happy Thursday Husky fans. I recently had the chance to talk with 3 star quarterback Jackson Kollock from Laguna Beach HS, CA. Kollock committed to UW earlier this week after an unofficial visit to UW for the Oregon game. Rated as the 39th best QB in the 2025 class, Kollock committed to UW over offers from Cal, Minnesota, and Colorado. Listed at 6’4” and around 220 pounds, Kollock has good size already and is a really intriguing prospect.

Here is what Kollock had to say about his commitment and recruitment by UW.

UWDP: UW saw you throw at a camp and extended an offer there. What did they say they saw in you that made them extend an offer?

Coach Grubb told me how he loves my upside and how I’m a big athletic kid who loves the game of football. He also loved how I can make any throw around the field.

UWDP: When you were looking at schools were you looking at all at realignment and what conference you were gonna play in?

It didn’t really matter to me what conference. My main thing was just finding the place that would get me to the NFL

UWDP: What about UW drew you to the Offense that Deboer and Grubb are running?

Their offense is very explosive and fit my play style which is what really caught my attention.

UWDP: You visited for the Oregon game. What was the highlight of that visit and what made you want to commit to UW?

The highlight of my visit was definitely just being able to talk to the coaching staff and going to the game. Just listening to how much the coaches care about their players and the brotherhood they built there is unreal and the energy in the stadium was like nothing I had ever experienced before

UWDP: Have you and the other commits been talking about UW and are you planning on recruiting some guys in the 2025 to join you?

I have not talked to any other recruits yet on coming here but I will definitely be getting on that soon.

UWDP: Besides UW what other schools were you looking at?

Some other schools I was looking at were UCLA, Minnesota, Colorado Boulder, Texas A&M University of Miami, and Penn State.

UWDP: What areas do you think you need to get better at as a QB?

I can always improve in every aspect of my game but a main focus for me this past off season was increasing my speed and dual threat ability.

UWDP: How would you describe yourself as a QB/player for Husky fans to look forward to?

I would describe myself as a pro style QB that can make plays when need. I like to compare myself to someone like Josh Allen or Justin Herbert. A big strong dude who can make all the throws and use their legs when needed.

Kollock was a big pickup for UW, and as you can see in his highlights he has all the tools a college and NFL team would look for. Here are some of his highlights this season so far:

That is all for now and as always follow me @asieverkropp.