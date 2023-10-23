 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Dots: Dawgs Survive Devils

Lackluster offense rescued by defense and special teams in another 4th quarter comeback

By CollinOM
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 21 Arizona State at Washington
Washington (S) #3 Mishael Powell returned a 90-yard pic-6 for the winning touchdown
Photo by Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.

I’m glad of two things: 1) this Dawgs team found a way to win against an ASU team that has been positively confounding for the last two decades, and 2) that we may never have to play ASU again. Ever.

I know some people were confident the score would not be close, and reasonable thinking would point that way, but I truly had a bad feeling about this game all week. I claimed in a recent article that the Trap Game status of this matchup was “Very Real and Spooky As Hell”, and I stand by that claim. How else do you explain a 1-5 team coming into Husky Stadium and holding one of the best offenses in the country to 0 touchdowns?

In the end UW held ASU to 7 points and found a way to win with 3 FGs and a crucial 90yd pick 6 by Mishael Powell. UW remains the only undefeated team in the Pac-12 with 5 games left in the regular season.

BUT, but.. Win or no win.. The failure to create any kind of run game is concerning.

Go Dawgs!!

