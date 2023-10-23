Monday Dots: Dawgs Survive Devils

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
I’m glad of two things: 1) this Dawgs team found a way to win against an ASU team that has been positively confounding for the last two decades, and 2) that we may never have to play ASU again. Ever.
I know some people were confident the score would not be close, and reasonable thinking would point that way, but I truly had a bad feeling about this game all week. I claimed in a recent article that the Trap Game status of this matchup was “Very Real and Spooky As Hell”, and I stand by that claim. How else do you explain a 1-5 team coming into Husky Stadium and holding one of the best offenses in the country to 0 touchdowns?
In the end UW held ASU to 7 points and found a way to win with 3 FGs and a crucial 90yd pick 6 by Mishael Powell. UW remains the only undefeated team in the Pac-12 with 5 games left in the regular season.
BUT, but.. Win or no win.. The failure to create any kind of run game is concerning.
- Ethan Kilbreath, UW Daily: “Powell’s pick six allows Huskies to survive Sun Devil scare”
- Christian Caple: “The Day After: 21 thoughts on Washington’s close call against Arizona State”
- Mike Vorel: “Commentary: UW’s win over Arizona State felt like a loss. How will the Huskies respond?”
- Larry Stone: “Undefeated UW can’t afford to have another performance like Saturday’s win over ASU”
- Dawgman: “Here is what Kalen DeBoer said after Washington’s 15-7 win over Arizona State”
Not sure anyone would have predicted the Huskies' offense was going to hear scattered boos from the crowd tonight.— Ethan Kilbreath (@EthanArles) October 22, 2023
These fourth down decisions by UW opponents have been absolutely flabbergasting in back-to-back weeks.— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) October 22, 2023
PICKED OFF !!!!@UW_Football takes it 89 yards TO THE HOUSE pic.twitter.com/fDVtA9LGQa— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2023
Defense is allowing 18.9 ppg. That is, IIRC, around what we gave up during the height of Death Row.— U, RN ☔☔ (@biggeazy206) October 22, 2023
Point is, even though it may not look pretty, those boys on defense have been getting the job done this year.
That's a draw with No. 14 Stanford pic.twitter.com/VcaHcjEPVT— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) October 23, 2023
We'll share the points. pic.twitter.com/01wZQ3GiKZ— Washington Women's Soccer (@UW_WSoccer) October 22, 2023
RECAPS | The UW had two men's and three women's crews in top-level races today at the Head of the Charles in Boston.— Washington Rowing (@UW_Rowing) October 22, 2023
Details:
Men: https://t.co/ZaE9iiTOfK
Women: https://t.co/rvqXTJHZFI#RowingU x #TheBoysInTheBoat x #WomenOfWashington x #HOCR
Husky HOF Class of 2023— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) October 22, 2023
Ryan Brown, @UWTrack
Ashley Charters, @UWSoftball
Steve Pelluer, @UW_Football
Cody Pickett, @UW_Football
Paige Mackenzie, @UW_WGolf
Jim Smith, Wrestling Head Coach
Isaiah Thomas, @UW_MBB
Krista Vansant, @UWVolleyball#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/MZlSnhT9gA
