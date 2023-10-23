Monday Dots: Dawgs Survive Devils

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.

I’m glad of two things: 1) this Dawgs team found a way to win against an ASU team that has been positively confounding for the last two decades, and 2) that we may never have to play ASU again. Ever.

I know some people were confident the score would not be close, and reasonable thinking would point that way, but I truly had a bad feeling about this game all week. I claimed in a recent article that the Trap Game status of this matchup was “Very Real and Spooky As Hell”, and I stand by that claim. How else do you explain a 1-5 team coming into Husky Stadium and holding one of the best offenses in the country to 0 touchdowns?

In the end UW held ASU to 7 points and found a way to win with 3 FGs and a crucial 90yd pick 6 by Mishael Powell. UW remains the only undefeated team in the Pac-12 with 5 games left in the regular season.

BUT, but.. Win or no win.. The failure to create any kind of run game is concerning.

Not sure anyone would have predicted the Huskies' offense was going to hear scattered boos from the crowd tonight. — Ethan Kilbreath (@EthanArles) October 22, 2023

These fourth down decisions by UW opponents have been absolutely flabbergasting in back-to-back weeks. — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) October 22, 2023

PICKED OFF !!!!@UW_Football takes it 89 yards TO THE HOUSE pic.twitter.com/fDVtA9LGQa — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2023

Defense is allowing 18.9 ppg. That is, IIRC, around what we gave up during the height of Death Row.



Point is, even though it may not look pretty, those boys on defense have been getting the job done this year. — U, RN ☔☔ (@biggeazy206) October 22, 2023

