How to Watch: Washington vs ASU TV, streaming, radio, and more

In the words of 2004’s Time Magazine Person of the Year, Strongbad*: Holy crap.

That sure was something last week. How about we follow that up with a cursed opponent having a down year which of course means they’re even more cursed even though logically Washington should crush ‘em?

Here’s how to watch the homecoming matchup of malamutes versus demon spirits of the desert variety, including betting lines because that’s how the world works now. Wayne Gretzky and Jamie Foxx are personally invested in you doing this, for some reason (?). I will not be partaking because I make what I’m legally obligated to refer to as “simply different but neither better nor worse” decisions.

*Don’t fact check this.

All betting lines are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rankings from the AP Poll:

#5 Washington vs Arizona State

Date: Saturday, October 21st

Time: 7:30 PM

Radio: 93.3 KJR FM

TV: FS1

Streaming: https://www.foxsports.com/live

Betting line: Washington -27.5, O/U 60. Expected score Washington 44 — 16 Arizona State.

*Note from Gabey: please don’t throw away your kids’ education on gambling and if that means not gambling then maybe that would be a really great call and actually an even better call than [rest of sentence redacted by the betting site overlords]. (Alternatively, if you do win at least $7 might I suggest spending it here for a good time on 10/23 or 11/3?)