Friday Dots: Sun Devil in the Details

You don’t know what it’s like, you don’t have a clue

If you did you’d find yourselves Dotting the same thing

Due to a Dots Swap (Dwap? Swots?), I am back for a second consecutive day of dotting.

Tony Castricone has shouted out UWDP a few times in the past and it is a mutual admiration society. He has taken a difficult job in replacing a Husky legend, but his enthusiasm, passion, and in-depth knowledge have made him an excellent choice. The Seattle Times profiles Castricone today and looks into what led up to the glorious moments calling the decisive plays at the close of UW’s win over Oregon.

Jon Wilner makes 15 bold predictions- some more serious than others- for the second half of the Pac-12 season. Husky fans won’t like the loss to Oregon State in Corvallis, but can take solace in his prediction that the Dawgs will win the Pac-12 Championship and go to the CFP. The method of beating Oregon in the conference title game is even sweeter: “The Huskies’ victory is made possible when Oregon, leading by six points in the final minute, attempts to convert fourth-and-17 from its own 20.”

For very understandable reasons, fan engagement in UW football is about as I as I can remember seeing in this century at the moment. That led to some good questions for Christian Caple’s weekly mailbag. Caple fields questions about Kalen Deboer’s future, Michael Penix’s place in UW history, and various and sundry other minutiae.

Husky Men’s Soccer gave up two early goals in a home game against Cal. They mounted a second-half comeback, but it was not enough to secure any points. The loss drops the Dawgs to a disappointing 5-5-4 after last season’s success.

It was a better day for Husky Women’s Soccer, who followed Cal’s lead with a pair of first-half goals. The Huskies ultimately beat Utah 3-1 to improve to 7-5-3.

247 has a list of the top 101 players in College Football at midseason. It’s a given that Michael Penix and Rome Odunze would fall at our near the top of the list. It was great to see a couple more Huskies showing up lower on the list, as well.

Trent McDuffie: highest-graded CB in the NFL this season - 84.9 pic.twitter.com/xYOhj9WDC7 — PFF KC Chiefs (@PFF_Chiefs) October 19, 2023

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again until I’m purple in the face: I’m the luckiest guy in the world to be allowed, to be invited by this amazing institution and fan base, to participate in our celebration of the Huskies together.



Love you all x 1000000. Bigger days ahead! https://t.co/WhYbqavkdf — Tony Castricone (@Castricone) October 20, 2023

kelsey plum interrupting a’ja wilson postgame championship press conferences is my favorite basketball tradition https://t.co/cI1ePRH4b0 — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) October 19, 2023

I am generally skeptical of gimmicky alternate jerseys, but these are absolutely wonderful.