Pro Dawgs Report: Week 4

It’s week 4 of the NFL season and we have plenty of action to get to from former Dawgs this week. Starting with the early games, the vaunted Three Dawg Night front for Tampa Bay had a productive game after a bit of a down effort last week. Vita Vea had 3 tackles and 2 sacks while Greg Gaines chipped in 2 more tackles and a QB hit. Joe Tryon Shoyinka even got in on the fun with 2 tackles of his own with 1 of those being solo. But the story of the game (from a UW perspective at least) is that Cade Otton put 6 on the board for Tampa, giving the pro Dawgs their first touchdown of the season (which would be overshadowed by another one, bigger in magnitude, later in the afternoon). On the day, he had 13 yards on 3 receptions with the touchdown coming on a block and release route run to perfection for the score as the Buccaneers beat the Saints 26-9.

Puka Nacua continued his remarkable run for the Los Angeles Rams this week as he hauled in 9 receptions for 163 yards and a walkoff touchdown (his first in pro football) in overtime, as the Rams won 29-23. Nacua has NFL rookie records in yards (501) and receptions (39), as well as 100 yard games (3). With Cooper Kupp emerging from IR after this week, it remains to be seen if Nacua can continue this level of production, but it’s been awesome to see, and hopefully he can be a weapon for LA even after Kupp returns!

Elsewhere around the NFL, Marcus Peters had 4 tackles, 3 solo, with 1 pass deflection in the Raiders’ 24-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Drew Sample had 1 catch for a 1 yard loss in the Bengals’ 27-3 loss to the Titans, while Ezekiel Turner turned in a very active effort for the Cardinals, recording 10 tackles, 4 solo, in a 35-16 loss to the Cardinals.

On Sunday Night, the Chiefs took on the Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Trent McDuffie had 6 tackles, 5 solo, as the Chiefs held off the Jets in a close 23-20 win.

Tonight, on Monday Night Football, Will Dissly and the Seahawks take on the New York Giants. Dissly is listed as questionable and didn’t practice Friday. We’ll see if he suits up and adds to the offensive fireworks by former Dawgs in the pros this week!