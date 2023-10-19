Q&A With 3 Star Husky QB Commit Dermaricus Davis

Happy Thursday Husky fans. As I mentioned the last couple of weekends, the Husky staff brought in a ton of recruits for the clash with the Ducks. 3 star quarterback commit Dermaricus Davis from Etiwanda HS, CA was in attendance with several other Husky commits. Rated as the 32nd best quarterback in the country by 247sports, Davis committed to UW over offers from Arizona, Oregon State, and WSU. I got a chance to talk with Davis about last weekend and his commitment to UW and here is what he had to say:

UWDP: You visited UW this last weekend with some other commits and recruits. How was the visit and what was the highlight of the game for you?

The visit was amazing the fans are great the atmosphere is one of one. The highlight of the game for me was the players being able to stay in the and not getting rattled after going down in a clutch moment.

UWDP: There were a bunch of recruits at the game. Did you and the other commits get a chance to work/talk to any other recruits in the class?

I did get a chance to talk with Jason Brown Jr and we had a great experience and rushed the field after the win

UWDP: You committed to UW in June on your official visit. What was it about UW/the visit that made you commit to UW?

The great opportunities not only on the field but off the field really got me to commit to UW. Me and my family really made a great connection with all coaches and Washington being the greatest offense and having the best offensive coordinator in college football also was a huge factor in my commitment.

UWDP: It looks like you are having a good season so far. What have you been focusing on this year as a QB?

This year I have been working on being more poised and growing as a leader and being more vocal. I have also been working on my completion percentage and being consistent.

UWDP: What are you and the other recruits in the 2024 class talking a lot about your class and what you want to accomplish at UW?

Me and the other recruits can’t wait to get to work and bring another national championship to Washington

UWDP: How does UW envision you in the offense (drop back or mobile passer)?

Coach Grubb sees me as a great passer who can also expend plays with my arm and feet so I can fit either option.

UWDP: How would you describe yourself as a QB and player?

I would describe myself as a very calm and collective quarterback who’s very coachable and loves leading and making me and my teammates better. Off the field I would describe myself as a quiet individual who’s keeps to himself and takes care off my classwork and has fun with friends and family when I have the opportunities to.

Here are some mid-season highlights so far of Davis:

