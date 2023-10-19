Thursday Dots: A Non-Mid Mid-Season

I’m the man in the box
- In a wide-ranging mid-week post, Christian Caple covers the UW mid-season awards, the remaining schedule, and Pac-12 power rankings. The most interesting tidbit to me was the selection of Eddie Ulofoshio as the mid-season defensive MVP. While Eddie has been solid and the defense has been improved over last year, it hadn’t occurred to me that he had been the best of the bunch until Caple laid out the argument for it.
- Mike Vorel writes for the Seattle Times about how Rome Odunze has lived up to how Chris Fowler, “an almost unfair weapon.” Week after week, Odunze shows that he does not have an obvious weakness, from 50/50 deep balls to positional awareness on short passes. While it would be a stretch for him to catch Reggie Williams for the career receiving record (he would need about 1200 yards in about 7-9 remaining career games), he has made a strong case to be the best in school history and the best currently in the country.
- Jon Wilner pointed out a bizarre trend in his weekly picks column. The week after the UW-Oregon game over the last 19 years, UW has gone 4-15 while Oregon has gone 15-4. The records ATS have a similar gap. As a result, Wilner picks Arizona State to cover the big spread against the Dawgs at Husky Stadium.
- For Dawgman, Josh Wodka explores a topic I had been wondering about since last weekend. With Giles Jackson recovering fairly quickly from his thumb injury and the tandem injuries to Jalen McMillan and Germie Bernard, the tentative plan for Jackson to save a year of eligibility by red-shirting and playing in 4 or fewer games appears to be on hold.
- In other sports, Men’s Soccer will look to finish their last homestand of the season strong against Cal on DP Night to raise awareness of sudden cardiac arrest. Volleyball will attempt to build on recent momentum from a three-match win streak as they travel to Southern California for matches with UCLA and USC.
ARIZONA STATE @ WASHINGTON pic.twitter.com/XpwXUbaCiK— parker fleming (@statsowar) October 18, 2023
Highest graded Wide Receiver in the PAC-12:— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 18, 2023
Ja’Lynn Polk: 85.3 pic.twitter.com/7rMiOUqjpS
We've signed RB Myles Gaskin. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/HvBvRefg8G— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 18, 2023
BACK-TO-BACK!— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) October 19, 2023
Congratulations to @UW_WBB alum @Kelseyplum10 on winning her second-straight WNBA Championship! #GoHuskies x #ProDawgs pic.twitter.com/qrbJJiTbeY
Our leader. @KalenDeBoer @bryantawards #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/EjdbjruCOq— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 19, 2023
Everbody Loves a Hero.#purplereign pic.twitter.com/y8POIvQqdR— UWANIMAL (@UWANIMAL1) October 18, 2023
If you're only going to listen to two college football podcasts this week, make this the second one:
— Speak of the Devils (@SotDPodcast) October 18, 2023
We preview ASU's Battle in Seattle vs. No. 5 Washington.
PLUS
RB @camskattebo5
WR @Jae7Kaleb
‘24 4⭐️ TE commit @JaydenFortier
Stream: https://t.co/tgz3crxUwL
Apple: https://t.co/wgSsjg1SWG
Spotify: https://t.co/mSpOTxrp6k pic.twitter.com/uO0iN2xhwt
- Just a reminder that this weekend is Homecoming and the Husky Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Cody Pickett is among the inductees this year. Nobody tell Gabey in case she goes full Deniro from The Fan. But if all works out, maybe this is what it will take to get him on All We Hear Is Purple!
