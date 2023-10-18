All We Hear is Purple: Oregon Trails

Hello, hi, what’s up, and welcome to episode somethingth of All We Hear is Purple. Today Gabey’s back from her multi-week hiatus/running away from recording duties, unfortunately for you all who’d gotten used to Coach B or Aaron joining.
This week Andrew and she went over Oregon — duh — and such topics as:
- The “it’s so over” to “holy crud we’re so back” pipeline in both of the last two Oregon games
- Offensive line shenanigans
- Some defense thoughts, angles, etc.
- Dillon Johnson? Thoughts?
- Never not being running off adrenaline from now until forever
- Arizona State being cursed even if they are poop this year
- Other stuff, surely
Enjoy!
