All We Hear is Purple: Oregon Trails

Hello, hi, what’s up, and welcome to episode somethingth of All We Hear is Purple. Today Gabey’s back from her multi-week hiatus/running away from recording duties, unfortunately for you all who’d gotten used to Coach B or Aaron joining.

This week Andrew and she went over Oregon — duh — and such topics as:

The “it’s so over” to “holy crud we’re so back” pipeline in both of the last two Oregon games

Offensive line shenanigans

Some defense thoughts, angles, etc.

Dillon Johnson? Thoughts?

Never not being running off adrenaline from now until forever

Arizona State being cursed even if they are poop this year

Other stuff, surely

Enjoy!