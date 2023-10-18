 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Dots: Husky Royalty

UW to debut a new uniform/helmet combination for the game this Saturday and the Women’s Basketball team has their schedule.

By UWdadVanc
Oregon v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

“There has been an awakening. Have you felt it?” — Supreme Leader Snoke (The Force Awakens)

Husky fans are certainly feeling it after the game on Saturday.

Football Dots

  • The UW-Oregon game was the most watched college football game last weekend, and one of the most-watched of the season. And if you’ll notice, the 3rd-most watched game last weekend was Texas A&M-Tennessee, which was on at the same time.
  • It was the second-most watched late afternoon (Eastern time) game on ABC since 2017.
  • Unofficially, it was loud at the end of the game last Saturday.
  • Mike Vorel has an article about some of the celebrities that were at the game last Saturday. Plus he talks about some of the injuries for the Ducks during the game.
  • Based on his performance against the Ducks, Penix is named the “National QB of the Week” by the Davey O’Brien award.
  • Not surprisingly, Penix has been named to mid-season All-American lists (like CBS Sports and ESPN). ESPN also has this piece on Penix and the Huskies which mentions “a certain stiff-arm trophy”.
  • Jalen McMillan said that Michael Penix Jr. was freestyling about a comeback toward the end of the game.
  • This Saturday’s game will also be Homecoming for UW.
  • We should hope that the streaks for UW and Arizona State continue after this weekend’s games.

UW Athletics Dots

  • It is NCAA Inclusion Week.
  • The UW Women’s Basketball schedule for this season is complete.
  • UW Men’s Soccer will be hosting DP Night when they face California on Thursday.

