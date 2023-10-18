Wednesday Dots: Husky Royalty

“There has been an awakening. Have you felt it?” — Supreme Leader Snoke (The Force Awakens)
Husky fans are certainly feeling it after the game on Saturday.
Football Dots
-
- The UW-Oregon game was the most watched college football game last weekend, and one of the most-watched of the season. And if you’ll notice, the 3rd-most watched game last weekend was Texas A&M-Tennessee, which was on at the same time.
Oregon at Washington tops Week 7 college football ratings via @paulsen_smw https://t.co/nfht9BpwbI pic.twitter.com/QanHpXlIHl— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 17, 2023
- It was the second-most watched late afternoon (Eastern time) game on ABC since 2017.
For the 6th time in 7 weeks, @ESPNCFB aired the week's most-viewed game & remains on pace for its most-watched season since '16— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 17, 2023
@oregonfootball vs @UW_Football | 7.3M viewers
@RazorbackFB vs @AlabamaFTBL | 3.4M viewers
@StanfordFball vs @CUBuffsFootball | 3.3M viewers pic.twitter.com/tnvYWlw4H3
- Unofficially, it was loud at the end of the game last Saturday.
I'm told the unofficial decibel readout from the Oregon-Washington game peaked at just under 130 at the end of the game after Camden Lewis' missed field goal.— Lars Hanson (@LarsHanson) October 16, 2023
The device UW used was calibrated up to 140 decibels. The college record is 133.6 set back in 1992 at Husky Stadium.
- Mike Vorel has an article about some of the celebrities that were at the game last Saturday. Plus he talks about some of the injuries for the Ducks during the game.
- Based on his performance against the Ducks, Penix is named the “National QB of the Week” by the Davey O’Brien award.
Different #Penix4Heisman | @themikepenix pic.twitter.com/RBmWHcxrTx— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 17, 2023
- Not surprisingly, Penix has been named to mid-season All-American lists (like CBS Sports and ESPN). ESPN also has this piece on Penix and the Huskies which mentions “a certain stiff-arm trophy”.
- Jalen McMillan said that Michael Penix Jr. was freestyling about a comeback toward the end of the game.
bro literally was freestyling about us making the comeback..9 is insane yall https://t.co/CPvtmpVOJN— J MAC (@jalenmcmillan20) October 17, 2023
- UW will debut a new uniform and helmet combination for the game against Arizona State on Saturday, referred to as “Husky Royalty”. Read some of the reactions from the players.
Class, innovation, strategy.— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 17, 2023
Introducing the Husky Royalty uniform for Game 7 vs ASU. #USvsUS pic.twitter.com/EWn3ZI4QM1
Details … ☔️#USvsUS pic.twitter.com/dx3HHrMXrM— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 17, 2023
- This Saturday’s game will also be Homecoming for UW.
It's Homecoming on Montlake this Saturday as @UW_Football hosts Arizona State at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium!— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) October 17, 2023
Gates open at 5:30 PM with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM. We'll see you there, Husky Nation!#GoHuskies x #PurpleReign
- We should hope that the streaks for UW and Arizona State continue after this weekend’s games.
Longest current winning streaks— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 17, 2023
Georgia 24
Washington 13
Florida State 12
Air Force 11
Penn State 11
James Madison 9
Michigan 7
Liberty 6
Miami (Ohio) 6
North Carolina 6
Ohio State 6
Oklahoma 6
Toledo 6
Alabama 5
Longest current losing streaks— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 17, 2023
Nevada 16
UMass 7
Sam Houston 6
Vanderbilt 6
Akron 5
Arizona State 5
Arkansas 5
Charlotte 5
Southern Miss 5
Ball State 4
Cincinnati 4
Kent State 4
Michigan State 4
Temple 4
ULM 4
UW Athletics Dots
- It is NCAA Inclusion Week.
It's #NCAAInclusion Week!— Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) October 17, 2023
Supporting those around us who have different identities and experiences pic.twitter.com/rGdP5YgOHY
- The UW Women’s Basketball schedule for this season is complete.
The 2023-24 Schedule is COMPLETE— Washington Women’s Basketball (@UW_WBB) October 17, 2023
️ » https://t.co/XKXkIe8NZM#GoHuskies x #Becoming pic.twitter.com/DrYRpuStTa
- UW Men’s Soccer will be hosting DP Night when they face California on Thursday.
October is Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) Awareness Month. In partnership with the DP Foundation, the Huskies will be hosting DP Night on Thursday vs. California to raise awareness for SCA in honor of UW alum, Daniel Phelps.— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) October 18, 2023
More info: https://t.co/D8E1UQsFGp pic.twitter.com/xUj4VusZBL
Loading comments...