Tuesday Dots: Built For This

The Huskies are officially Bowl eligible with at least 6 games to go and still have a long road ahead.

By Tom_Adamski
Oregon v Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Football Dots

  • Watch the entire Coaches Weekly Presser Here.

  • Grab your popcorn.... A must watch for any Husky Fan.

  • Dawgs of the Week
  • Game time is set for the Stanford Matchup

  • Michael Penix Jr. earning his keep so far this season.

  • Brandon Huffman shares some recruiting updates after the big recruiting weekend.

Washington Athletics Dots

  • 2024 4 star (247 Composite) is making his decision on November 3rd and the Huskies are in his top 4.

  • Speaking of Casmir Chavis, he visited Washington this past weekend.

  • Congrats to Kierstyn Barton on another Pac-12 Freshman Honor!

