Tuesday Dots: Built For This

Football Dots
- Mike Vorel discusses the late game cramps and injuries that impacted several key plays late in the game and the overall WR depth at the moment.
- Christian Caple shares notes from the weekly presser and discusses the final minutes of the ballgame.
- Watch the entire Coaches Weekly Presser Here.
- Jon Wilner releases his latest Power Rankings after the Washington Huskies win over the Oregon Ducks.
UW's epic victory over Oregon enhanced the program's profile and elevated Michael Penix Jr.'s Heisman campaign. Here's where the Huskies stand in @wilnerhotline's latest Pac-12 power rankings. https://t.co/TWyhQ4aB9y— Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) October 17, 2023
- Grab your popcorn.... A must watch for any Husky Fan.
Made for these moments.#USvsUS— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 17, 2023
pic.twitter.com/u8iCH50bFm
- Dawgs of the Week
Dawgs of the Week vs Oregon … ☔️ #USvsUS pic.twitter.com/0OVlM3KNjB— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 16, 2023
- Game time is set for the Stanford Matchup
️ Clock is SET for the Stanford Game— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 16, 2023
Stanford Stadium
4 PM
@FS1
Oct 28, 2023#USvsUS pic.twitter.com/fIrLHEvIHo
- Michael Penix Jr. visited Softy Mahler and Dick Fain Monday evening. You can listen to Michael Penix on KJR here.
Well look who just popped by the studio. Hear from @themikepenix at 4pm on 93.3 KJR FM courtesy of @montlakefutures and @NWHarvest pic.twitter.com/DqoKqOXbz6— Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) October 16, 2023
- Michael Penix Jr. earning his keep so far this season.
If the Heisman race ended today, who deserves the award? @ESPN_BillC ranked the contenders on @ESPNPlus https://t.co/U7Yq4WG5aS pic.twitter.com/s2yIhxRYIS— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 16, 2023
- Brandon Huffman shares some recruiting updates after the big recruiting weekend.
"They wow'ed two of the best players that had yet to make a commitment of any sort."@BrandonHuffman goes over which big time recruits were visiting Washington during the Huskies' massive win over Oregon— 247Sports (@247Sports) October 16, 2023
WATCH : https://t.co/EXZYxa6zhR pic.twitter.com/XLrGdGSfbI
Washington Athletics Dots
- 2024 4 star (247 Composite) is making his decision on November 3rd and the Huskies are in his top 4.
NEWS: 2024 4⭐️ Casmir Chavis tells me he’ll be making his college announcement on November 3rd at 6:30pm ET. He’s deciding between these schools:— 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) October 16, 2023
West Virginia
Washington
Georgia
Arizona State
Chavis is an explosive guard with quick burst and elite athleticism. Extremely… pic.twitter.com/vxo3CHN5u9
- Speaking of Casmir Chavis, he visited Washington this past weekend.
- Congrats to Kierstyn Barton on another Pac-12 Freshman Honor!
K.B. grabs another Pac-12 Freshman honor! First Dawg to go ✌️ since 2014— Washington Volleyball (@UWVolleyball) October 16, 2023
https://t.co/txw0pZWSVO#PointHuskies pic.twitter.com/1Km8b2qN5h
