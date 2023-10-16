Monday Dots: Huskies Take Huge Win Over Ducks on Montlake

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.
The Washington Huskies notched a historic win against their most bitter rivals this weekend, enduring a pulsing, back-and-forth contest and coming away with a 36-33 win at home over the Oregon Ducks. And what a home it was. I’ve been going to games since the mid-80’s and it’s been a long time since I’ve seen Husky Stadium as loud, as passionate, and as majestic as was on display for the whole country to see on Saturday. It was a thing of beauty in every which way.
- Christian Caple: “Washington beat Oregon, and you had to hear it to believe it“
- Ross Dellenger, Yahoo Sports: “Heisman moment? Try career moment. Michael Penix Jr. delivers for Washington in thrilling win over Oregon”
- ESPN: “Numbers and reactions from Washington’s victory over Oregon”
- Dawgman: “Here’s Everything Kalen DeBoer Said After Washington’s 36-33 Win Over Oregon”
- Dan Raley: “Jackson Makes UW Return, Comes Ready to Play From the First Snap”
- Steve Wiltfong, 24/7 Sports: “Recruits take you inside a wild atmosphere at Husky Stadium”
IT'S OVER!!!!@UW_Football wins it! Oregon missed the late field goal, Dawgs stay perfect!!@komonews pic.twitter.com/d4sGQMdrOa— Niko Tamurian (@NikoTamurian) October 14, 2023
What a wild scene as the field goal misses. Huskies win. pic.twitter.com/obFukxeCBM— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 14, 2023
Coach Pete watching the end of Washington-Oregon: pic.twitter.com/ImeBWHbBER— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 14, 2023
I had the good fortune of covering Washington-Oregon yesterday. It was one of the loudest, most riveting, most memorable games I’ve seen in person.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 15, 2023
Michael Penix Jr. alone makes UW a legit title contender. https://t.co/Y1v4rJ97vGhttps://t.co/Y1v4rJ97vG
October 15, 2023
As Washington did after he entered the transfer portal, Oregon gave Michael Penix Jr. an opportunity to be legendary.— Ray Jr (@RaymondLucasJr) October 15, 2023
He capitalized. Again. Stamping his status as the leader in the Heisman Trophy race: https://t.co/3wczjWAhmD pic.twitter.com/dn7IoFLylv
Thank you 9.#Penix4Heisman @themikepenix pic.twitter.com/brVT99rZRx— Washington Football (@UW_Football) October 15, 2023
All smiles in Seattle with UW AD Troy Dannen and Washington safety Lawyer Milloy pic.twitter.com/FmHRyCxwuW— Lars Hanson (@LarsHanson) October 14, 2023
The joy that accompanies such a massive win is a good reminder that What Is Best In Life is not the open steppe, nor the wind in your hair...
There is one thing that is Best in Life: Crushing Your Enemies.
Go Dawgs!!
