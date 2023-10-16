Monday Dots: Huskies Take Huge Win Over Ducks on Montlake

Happy Monday Dawg fans, and welcome to today’s Dots.

The Washington Huskies notched a historic win against their most bitter rivals this weekend, enduring a pulsing, back-and-forth contest and coming away with a 36-33 win at home over the Oregon Ducks. And what a home it was. I’ve been going to games since the mid-80’s and it’s been a long time since I’ve seen Husky Stadium as loud, as passionate, and as majestic as was on display for the whole country to see on Saturday. It was a thing of beauty in every which way.

What a wild scene as the field goal misses. Huskies win. pic.twitter.com/obFukxeCBM — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 14, 2023

Coach Pete watching the end of Washington-Oregon: pic.twitter.com/ImeBWHbBER — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 14, 2023

I had the good fortune of covering Washington-Oregon yesterday. It was one of the loudest, most riveting, most memorable games I’ve seen in person.



Michael Penix Jr. alone makes UW a legit title contender. https://t.co/Y1v4rJ97vGhttps://t.co/Y1v4rJ97vG — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 15, 2023

As Washington did after he entered the transfer portal, Oregon gave Michael Penix Jr. an opportunity to be legendary.



He capitalized. Again. Stamping his status as the leader in the Heisman Trophy race: https://t.co/3wczjWAhmD pic.twitter.com/dn7IoFLylv — Ray Jr (@RaymondLucasJr) October 15, 2023

All smiles in Seattle with UW AD Troy Dannen and Washington safety Lawyer Milloy pic.twitter.com/FmHRyCxwuW — Lars Hanson (@LarsHanson) October 14, 2023

The joy that accompanies such a massive win is a good reminder that What Is Best In Life is not the open steppe, nor the wind in your hair...

There is one thing that is Best in Life: Crushing Your Enemies.

Go Dawgs!!