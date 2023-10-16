Pro Dawgs Report: Week 6

It is now Week 6 of the NFL season, and although the current Huskies enjoyed an unbelievable victory which I am still reeling from, we have some Pro Dawgs to discuss!

On Thursday Night, Russell Wilson and the Broncos rode into Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs. Trent McDuffie recorded 2 solo tackles in the Chiefs 19-8 win over Denver (for all you Scorigami nerds out there, this is the first time that score has happened since the New York Yankees defeated the Buffalo Bisons in 1927).

For the early games Sunday, we have a pair of tight ends on opposite teams as Will Dissly’s Seahawks traveled to Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati to take on the Bengals who feature Drew Sample. Both tight ends each recorded 1 catch for 4 yards as the Bengals beat the Seahawks 17-13.

Miami played host to Carolina and the vaunted Miami offense was rolling. So much so in fact that Coach Mike McDaniel sat his starters in the fourth quarter, allowing for Salvon Ahmed to see action. He made the most of it, catching 3 passes for 11 yards and running the ball 6 times for 23 yards including an outside stretch play where he got the corner and found the end zone. It is the third touchdown by a former Dawg this season, as the Dolphins win 42-21.

In the afternoon window, we had the Raiders take on the Patriots. Myles Bryant recorded a tackle for New England, while Marcus Peters recorded 3 for Las Vegas as Vegas won 21-17. In Tampa, despite playing in their excellent throwback “cream-sicle” uniforms, the Bucs couldn’t get it done, losing 20-6 to the Lions. It was definitely not Vita Vea’s fault as he recorded 6 tackles, 4 solo and 1 tackle for loss. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka joined him recording 4 tackles, 3 solo and 1 sack. Greg Gaines recorded one tackle, and tight end Cade Otton recorded 1 catch for 15 yards in the losing effort. Returning to action for Detroit was Levi Onwuzurike who recorded 1 tackle for loss in the winning effort for the Lions. For Chicago, in their 19-13 loss to Minnesota, Kyler Gordon recorded 4 tackles, 2 of them solo.

In the Rams’ 29-6 win over the Cardinals, Ezekiel Turner recorded 1 tackle for Arizona, while Puka Nacua contributed 4 catches for 26 yards on 7 targets. It seems that as Cooper Kupp’s activity has ramped up, Nacua’s usage has trended downward. We’ll see if that continues to be the case going forward or if Nacua can surprise us all and put in a big game once more.

On Sunday Night, Buffalo and Taylor Rapp hosted the New York Giants. Rapp didn’t record any stats as Buffalo won on the final play of the game 14-9.