Recruiting Roundup: What Will Yesterday’s Massive Win Do For Recruiting?

Happy Sunday Husky fans. I sure hope you are all having trouble talking today (if you went to the game). I sure as heck have a raspy voice, but it was well worth it for our massive win against our rivals, the Ducks. There were a ton of recruits in the house yesterday (in the 2024, 2025, and 2026 classes) who were able to see an electric game atmosphere, and I am sure most of you are thinking: How will yesterday help UW in recruiting?

In the short term the Huskies likely vaulted themselves up in the recruitment of a lot of players who visited, with none more important than that of 4 star defensive lineman Jericho Johnson from Armijo HS, CA. Johnson, who visited UW in June, made it to yesterday’s game and I would bet they elevated themselves big-time with him. Johnson who is looking most heavily at UW and Oregon was able to see both programs up close. UW would love to add Johnson to their 2024 class and he would be a massive coup if they can reel him in.

2024 4 star running back Jason Brown from O’Dea HS, WA was also at Husky stadium to check out the P12 game of the year. Brown is another player who is basically down to UW and Oregon with most experts saying the Ducks hold the edge in his recruitment. With no running backs in the 2024 class, the Huskies have been keeping tabs on Brown who has had a really good senior season. After the game Brown was spotted celebrating on the field with Husky fans, which should tell you something about his level of excitement for UW and their win. Brown is a player we should all keep tabs on, and if the Huskies really push for him I think they can reel him in.

Another player in the 2024 class that the Huskies were able to get up for the game yesterday was 3 star defensive lineman/edge Keona Wilhite from Salpointe Catholic HS, AZ. Wilhite, who just decommitted from Arizona, has been very high on the Huskies for a long time and is a player that UW has long sought to add to their 2024 class. Most experts are predicting that Wilhite will commit to UW, and after yesterday’s game I would say it’s only a matter of time before UW adds Wilhite to their 2024 class. Rated as the 73rd best defensive lineman in the 2024 class, Wilhite can play edge and potentially grow into an interior defensive lineman down the road.

Long term wise the Huskies saw a ton of their top 2025 and 2026 targets on campus and they probably moved the needle significantly in their favor.

Just from the state of California, 4 out of the top 10 prospects in the 2025 class made their way up to campus. 4 star cornerbacks Dijon Lee from Mission Viejo HS and Daryus Dixon from Mater Dei HS, CA both were in Husky stadium to watch the Husky win. Both players are 2 of the best cornerbacks in the country and have offers from around the country. Joining them were 4 star quarterback Husan Longstreet from Centennial HS and Phillip Bell from Mission Viejo HS. Longstreet is one of the top QB targets for the Huskies in the 2025 class, and Bell is an electric wideout who has offers from most major programs around the country.

The Husky staff also brought in the majority of the top in-state players in the 2025 class which included: 4 star tight end T’Andre Waverly from Kamiak HS, 4 star linebacker Zaydruis Rainey Sale from Bethel HS, 3 star athlete D’Aryhian Clemons from Spanaway Lake, 3 star tight end Noah Flores from Graham Kapowsin HS, and 3 star offensive tackle Demetri Manning from Bellevue HS. It’s no secret that a lot of in-state players have chosen to play their college ball elsewhere the last couple of years (rather than stay and represent the hometown team). Yesterday’s game without a doubt showed local recruits that UW is a national power and can potentially win a college football championship. I would expect to see more in-state recruits in the 2025 class than we have in the last couple of classes which should help the Huskies down the road.

After yesterday’s win the Huskies will also get more media exposure for the rest of the season, which will only help the UW staff in their recruiting efforts. Having a Heisman and Biletnikoff candidate will also help UW in their efforts to secure the best talent (not only in the 2024 class but beyond). The win yesterday helped UW immensely in recruiting not only in the short term, but long term the Huskies set themselves up to be players nationally in the 2025 and 2026 classes.

That is all for today and keep your eyes peeled for more recruiting news this week. As always follow me @asieverkropp.