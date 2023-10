This is your spot to comment on the game and follow along during all of the action with your fellow Husky fans.

A heads up that we will be taking the definition of trolling extremely loosely this week with passions sure to be running high no matter how the game goes. If you’re an Oregon fan trying to comment, your comment is probably not going to last long. You’ve been forewarned.

Go Dawgs!

*****

Make sure you checked out all of our preview coverage from this week:

Offensive Preview

Defensive Preview

The Prediction

How to Watch

*******